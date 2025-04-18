Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.04.2025 08:30:00

Casino Group: Dutch court approves buy-out of minority shareholders of Cnova N.V.

Dutch court approves buy-out of minority shareholders
of Cnova N.V.

Paris, France / Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 18 April 2025

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR001400OKR3) ("Casino”) hereby announces the following:Euronext Paris has informed Cnova N.V. (ISIN: NL0010949392) ("Cnova”) and Casino , that the request for the delisting of the Cnova shares has been approved : the delisting will be effective as of the date of completion of the Mandatory Buy-Out (scheduled to occur on June 20, 2025).

Reference is made to Casino's press releases regarding the Mandatory Buy-Out of the Cnova shares (i) dated 17 October 2024, (ii) dated 12 February 2025, and (iii) dated 31 March 2025, in which Casino announced that Cnova, in coordination with Casino, initiated a delisting procedure with Euronext Paris and to keep Casino shareholders informed of the developments of Euronext Paris’ decision in the context of the mandatory buyout of minority shareholders of Cnova, implementing the judgment rendered by the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, Netherlands, on February 11, 2025 (the  "Mandatory Buy-Out”).

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Attachment


