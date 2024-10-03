Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.10.2024 20:04:02

Casino Group: Confirmation of a repayment to Quatrim secured bondholders

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
0.04 EUR 3.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Confirmation of a repayment
to Quatrim secured bondholders

Paris, 3 October 2024

Following the sale on September 26, 2024 of a portfolio of real estate assets1, Casino Group announces that it has made yesterday a payment of €198.7m to holders of the secured bonds of its subsidiary Quatrim, including €190.4m in principal and €8.3m in accrued interest.

The nominal amount of Quatrim's secured bonds has thus been reduced to €300.5m.

In addition, an interest payment will take place on October 7 for an amount of €7.8m, in accordance with the documentation.

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not constitute, and should not be treated as, investment advice. It has no regard to the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any Receiver. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be considered by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 70 51 29

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

1 https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/2024-09-27-PR-Real-estate-asset-sales.pdf

Attachment


Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’476.01 19.49 UBS6CU
Short 12’800.13 13.17 ZGSSMU
Short 13’196.49 8.95 SSWMCU
SMI-Kurs: 12’012.32 03.10.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’477.29 19.03 UQRS9U
Long 11’228.58 13.62 SSZMIU
Long 10’794.84 8.95 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

