|
18.07.2024 23:00:00
Casino Group Communication
Casino Group Communication
Paris, 18 July 2024
Casino Group confirms that Casino Guichard Perrachon has been the subject of a preliminary investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF: Parquet National Financier) into facts likely to be qualified as price manipulation and private corruption dating back to 2018 and 2019, at the end of which an exchange phase with the PNF has been initiated. At this stage of the proceedings, Casino has not been referred to a criminal court.
Casino Group will communicate the outcome of the proceedings.
***
This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
***
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino Communications
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26
Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:
Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|18.07.24
|Schroders: Spielt China bei den Rohstoffpreisen immer noch eine Schlüsselrolle?
|18.07.24
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Juli 2024
|17.07.24
|Schroders: Stand der Energiewende: Die Rolle der Weltpolitik
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Dow geht trotz neuem Rekord schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Markt gaben am Donnerstag nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}