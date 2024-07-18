Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’248 -0.7%  SPI 16’260 -0.6%  Dow 40’665 -1.3%  DAX 18’355 -0.5%  Euro 0.9672 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’870 -0.4%  Gold 2’445 -0.6%  Bitcoin 56’628 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8875 0.5%  Öl 84.7 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599EMS-CHEMIE1644035NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Swatch1225515Lonza1384101VAT31186490Kuros32581411
Top News
Ausblick: Sartorius vz gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Energiewendefonds setzt auf Exxon-Aktie - Portfoliomanager erläutert seinen Plan
Börsenanfänger aufgepasst: Diese Strategie ist laut einer Expertin nicht zu empfehlen
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein
Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels leichter
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus Plus500 Depot
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.07.2024 23:00:00

Casino Group Communication

finanzen.net zero Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
0.04 EUR 3.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Casino Group Communication

Paris, 18 July 2024

Casino Group confirms that Casino Guichard Perrachon has been the subject of a preliminary investigation by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF: Parquet National Financier) into facts likely to be qualified as price manipulation and private corruption dating back to 2018 and 2019, at the end of which an exchange phase with the PNF has been initiated. At this stage of the proceedings, Casino has not been referred to a criminal court.

Casino Group will communicate the outcome of the proceedings.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Taiwan – Am Puls des KI-Booms / Streaming – Spannung in Serie
18.07.24 Navigating Volatility in Natural Gas with Weekly Options
18.07.24 Schwergewichte retten SMI
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
17.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’820.42 18.62 Y4SSMU
Short 13’052.07 13.66 0SSSMU
Short 13’558.33 8.72 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’247.61 18.07.2024 17:31:08
Long 11’737.57 18.34 Z9UBSU
Long 11’490.38 13.51 ITUBSU
Long 11’029.29 8.97 S5TMYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie steigt kräftig: Erneut früher Forschungserfolg im Kampf gegen Fettleibigkeit
NVIDIA, AMD und Super Micro: KI-Aktien im Abwärtstrend - Steht ein Ausverkauf bevor?
Rheinmetall erhält Raketen-Rahmenvertrag von der Bundeswehr - Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter
ABB-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich ab: Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag Verlust reich
Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Gewinnausblick für Gesamtjahr nach starker Performance erneut erhöht
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA schiebt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vor
Nestlé-Aktie vor den Quartalszahlen: Deshalb könnte sich ein Investment lohnen
ASML-Aktie verliert trotzdem deutlich: Auftragseingang wächst stärker als erwartet
NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Marktkapitalisierung der Magnificent Seven bricht drastisch ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit