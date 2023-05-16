Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie Aktie [Valor: 498118 / ISIN: FR0000125585]
Kaufen Verkaufen
16.05.2023 18:21:53

Casino Group Communication

Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie
6.70 EUR 1.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 

Extension of the solicitation period for certain creditors
and bondholders of the Casino Group regarding the
possibility of initiating conciliation proceedings

Paris, 16 May 2023

In response to today's reports in the press and broadcast media and further to the press release issued on 24 April 2023, with regard to the solicitation of consents from certain Casino Group creditors and bondholders regarding the possibility of initiating conciliation proceedings to guide its upcoming discussions in connection with the TERACT project and the proposal of EP Global Commerce a.s., Casino reports that it is extending the solicitation period until 23 May 2023, at 17:00 CET.

The final decision to request the opening of conciliation proceedings remains subject to the approval of Casino’s Board of Directors.

It is reminded that Casino Group has appointed Kroll, as Tabulation and Information Agent for the purposes of the bondholder consultation (casino@is.kroll.com).

This press release constitutes a public disclosure of inside information by Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. under Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (16 April 2014) and Implementing Regulation (EU) No 2016/1055 (10 June 2016).

Forward-looking statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms as "believe”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "may”, "assume”, "plan”, "intend”, "will”, "should”, "estimate”, "risk” and or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Casino Group’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Casino Group’s plans, objectives, assumptions, expectations, prospects and beliefs and statements regarding other future events or prospects. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These forward-looking statements reflect the Casino Group’s current expectations, intentions or forecasts of future events, which are based on the information currently available and on assumptions made by the Casino Group.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this announcement are made as of the date hereof and the Casino Group is under no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Casino Group, or persons acting on the Casino Group’s behalf, included in but not limited to press releases (including on the Casino Group’s website), reports and other communications, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained throughout this press release.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON – Phone number: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr
or
+33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr

PRESS CONTACTS
Casino Group – Communications Director
Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
+33(0)1 53 65 24 78 - directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr

Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis – Phone number: +33(0)1 53 70 74 84 - kallouis@image7.fr
Laurent Poinsot – Phone number: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52 - lpoinsot@image7.fr

 

