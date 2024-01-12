Casino Group: Classes vote results

Very strong support from Casino Group's shareholders and creditors meeting as classes of parties affected by the draft accelerated safeguard plans

Paris, 12 January 2024

Aurélia Perdereau, Hélène Bourbouloux and Frédéric Abitbol, in their capacity as judicial administrators of Casino, have transmitted to Casino Group the results of the vote of all classes of affected parties on the draft accelerated safeguard plans of Casino and certain of its subsidiaries1, details of which are set out in the Appendix to this press release.

The results of the votes of the creditors grouped into classes of parties affected at Casino level are as follows:

RCF and TLB creditors not benefiting from the elevation mechanism (class n°1) voted in favor of the plan with 100% of the votes cast ;

RCF creditors benefiting from the elevation mechanism (class n°2) voted in favor of the plan by 100% of the votes cast ;

EMTN, high yield and treasury bonds creditors (class n°3) voted in favor of the plan by 68.55% of the votes cast ;

The creditors under the guarantee granted by Casino to the beneficial owners of the Quatrim high yield bond issue (class no. 4) voted in favor of the plan by 95.84% of the votes cast ;

Casino's sole creditor in class 5 (GPA, in respect of a guarantee granted in its favor) abstained from voting on Casino's proposed accelerated safeguard plan ;

Creditors holding perpetual subordinated notes (class no. 6) voted in favor of the plan by 75.62% of the votes cast ; and

Casino shareholders (class no. 7) voted in favor of the plan by 98.87% of the votes cast.

Out of the 17 classes of affected parties of the relevant Casino subsidiaries, 16 classes approved the draft accelerated safeguard plans by the required majority (more than 2/3). Green Yellow Holding, the sole creditor in class no. 2 of Casino Participations France under a guarantee granted in its favor, voted against the adoption of Casino Participations France's draft accelerated safeguard plan.





Appendix

Result of the vote of the classes of affected parties on the draft accelerated safeguard plans

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Class no. 1 (TLB and RCF creditors not benefiting from the elevation mechanism)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 3,311,376,854.57 euros 3,145,458,877.50 euros 94.99% 3,145,458,877.50 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 2 (RCF creditors benefiting from the elevation mechanism)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 891,303,615.26 euros 891,303,615.26 euros 100% 891,303,615.26 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 3 (creditors holding EMTN and high-yield bonds and Treasury bond)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 2,470,422,939.58 euros 1,805,715,084.08 euros 73.09% 1,237,787,165.50 euros 68.55% 567,927,918.58 euros 31.45%

Class no. 4 (creditors in respect of the guarantee granted by Casino to the beneficial owners of the Quatrim high-yield bond issue)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 574,425,354.17 euros 523,490,600.00 euros 91.13% 501,730,450.00 euros 95.84% 21,760,150.00 euros 4.16%

Class no. 5 (unsecured creditor - GPA)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 1.00 euro 0.00 euro 0% 0.00 euro 0% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 6 (creditors holding perpetual subordinated notes)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 1,384,663,350.00 euros 774,535,162.12 euros 55.94% 585,761,073.13 euros 75.62% 188,837,407.73 euros 24.38%

Class no. 7 (existing shareholders)

Result of votes cast

Number of shares comprising the share capital as of 20 December 2023: 108,426,230

Voix valablement exprimées IN FAVOR % AGAINST % 116,366,767 actions 98.87% 1,328,240 actions 1.13%

Casino Finance

Class no. 1 (TLB and RCF creditors not benefiting from the elevation mechanism)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 2,092,111,342.05 euros 1,956,695,537.80 euros 93.53% 1,956,695,537.80 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 2 (RCF creditors benefiting from the elevation mechanism)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 891,303,615.26 euros 891,303,615.26 euros 100% 891,303,615.26 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 3 (creditors holding high-yield bonds issued by Quatrim)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 398,963,253.33 euros 363,586,863.55 euros 91.13% 348,473,498.21 euros 95.84% 15,113,365.34 euros 4.16%

Casino Participations France

Class no. 1 (creditors holding high-yield bonds issued by Quatrim)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 574,425,354.17 euros 523,490,600.00 euros 91.13% 501,730,450.00 euros 95.84% 21,760,150.00 euros 4.16%

Class no. 2 (unsecured creditor - Green Yellow Holding)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 1.00 euro 1.00 euro 100% 0.00 euro 0% 1.00 euro 100%

Class no. 3 (holders of rights under the subordination agreement)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 4,156,003,552.05 euros 3,992,691,097.73 euros 96.07% 3,992,691,097.73 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Distribution Casino France

Class no. 1 (TLB and RCF creditors not benefiting from the elevation mechanism)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 1,859,879,903.84 euros 1,732,160,724.30 euros 93.13% 1,732,160,724.30 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 2 (RCF creditors benefiting from the elevation mechanism)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 873,351,155.94 euros 873,351,155.94 euros 100% 873,351,155.94 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 3 (creditors holding high-yield bonds issued by Quatrim)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 170,532,666.67 euros 155,411,399.14 euros 91.13% 148,951,349.32 euros 95.84% 6,460,049.82 euros 4.16%

Monoprix

Class no. 1 (TLB and RCF creditors not benefiting from the elevation mechanism)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 340,393,108.61 euros 331,877,547.96 euros 97.50% 331,877,547.96 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 2 (RCF creditors benefiting from the elevation mechanism)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 711,271,972.46 euros 711,271,972.46 euros 100% 711,271,972.46 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 3 (creditors holding high-yield bonds issued by Quatrim)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 213,165,833.33 euros 194,264,248.93 euros 91.13% 186,189,186.65 euros 95.84% 8,075,062.28 euros 4.16 %

Quatrim

Class no. 1 (creditors holding high-yield bonds issued by Quatrim)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 574,425,354.17 euros 523,490,600.00 euros 91.13% 502,769,616.67 euros 96.04% 20,720,983.33 euros 3.96%

Class no. 2 (holders of rights under the subordination agreement)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 4,156,003,552.05 euros 3,992,691,097.73 euros 96.07% 3,992,691,097.73 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Ségisor

Class no. 1 (TLB and RCF creditors not benefiting from the elevation mechanism)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 382,897,235.21 euros 369,410,576.27 euros 96.48% 369,410,576.27 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 2 (RCF creditors benefiting from the elevation mechanism)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 41,619,360.47 euros 41,619,360.47 euros 100% 41,619,360.47 euros 100% 0.00 euro 0%

Class no. 3 (creditors holding high-yield bonds issued by Quatrim)

Result of votes cast

Voting rights Total votes cast IN FAVOR AGAINST 49,032,723.57 euros 44,684,952.87 euros 91.13% 42,827,514.98 euros 95.84% 1,857,437.89 euros 4.16%

***

1 Casino Finance, Distribution Casino France, Casino Participations France, Quatrim, Ségisor, and Monoprix SAS





