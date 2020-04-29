+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
Cashmere Launches New Digital Experiential Division, Nice Sweater

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning marketing shop, Cashmere, announced a new division, Nice Sweater - a cross-functional practice which focuses on creating brand-driven, digital experiences rooted in culture via social platforms and remote conferencing technology. Nice Sweater connects audiences with impactful content & talent, virtual gatherings, and- most importantly- each other globally. As a social-first agency, Cashmere has always been the go-to solution for brands and entertainment entities to reach consumers through impactful digital campaigns that range from social good, product launches and political initiatives. As the digital world and consumer habits rapidly change, Nice Sweater will utilize their domain expertise in emerging technology platforms, including Zoom, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube Live, Instagram Live and Facebook Live and more to connect artists, brands, entertainment, social good and nonprofit entities through livestreams, gaming, virtual conferences and more. With a renewed focus in social experiences, Nice Sweater will consist of a curated team of specialized experts offering a full spectrum of services, including: in-house remote production, strategy, creative, social, influencer and PR to execute culturally relevant 360 solutions to clients.

More than ever, Millennials, Gen Z and beyond, are intentionally seeking content, brands and products that are aligned with their personal ideologies and spending more time discovering new digital landscapes. Digging deeper into the makeup of consumers, especially during this unprecedented time, multicultural consumers are consuming content more than any other demographic and specifically with an increased interest in multicultural content, according to a recent Nielsen report. There has also been an increased uptick in digital consumption across all platforms in Q1 of 2020, specifically rooted in cultural content. Currently 40% of Gen Z spends 5+ hours of their work week consuming video content from YouTube, TikTok , and other social networks with more than 20% saying they spend 10+ hours a week consuming content, while 70% of Millennials watched YouTube to learn how to do something new or learn about something they are interested in. 

"We have always been a culture and social first Agency, it's in our DNA," said Ted Chung, Chairman, Cashmere Agency. "More than ever, we are seeing communities being built from a search for meaning and the desire to find grounding in more intentional content consumption. The Nice Sweater executive team brings specific expertise and a passion for concepts with global reach, production technology, and data analysis to fulfill a new demand for virtual experiences that are expected by a rapidly evolving audience."

The Nice Sweater division officially launches with supporting DoorDash in a virtual dinner series that has led to millions of meals to those in need, an upcoming virtual event hosted by Jack in the Box, partnering Snoop Dogg with live DJ experience for Levi's, and also recently produced a digital experience for Brown & Black Forums of America, in conjunction with VICE Media. 

For over a decade, Cashmere has created award-winning campaigns for brands, including Google, Jack in the Box, BMW, Levi's, FX, Universal, Disney+, Hulu, Freeform, Netflix, AppleTV and more.

ABOUT NICE SWEATER 
Launched officially in 2020, Nice Sweater is a cross-functional practice which focuses on creating brand-driven, digital experiences rooted in culture via social platforms and remote conferencing technology. Nice Sweater connects audiences with impactful content & talent, virtual gatherings, and- most importantly- each other globally. As the digital world and consumer habits rapidly change, through this new division, Nice Sweater will utilize their domain expertise in emerging technology platforms, including Zoom, TikTok, Twitch, YouTube Live, Instagram Live and Facebook Live and more to connect artists, brands, entertainment, social good and non-profit entities through livestreams, gaming, virtual conferences and more. With a renewed focus in social experiences, Nice Sweater will consist of a curated team of specialized experts offering a full spectrum of services, including: in-house remote production, strategy, creative, social, influencer and PR to execute culturally relevant 360 solutions to clients. Nice Sweater is a division of award-winning marketing agency, Cashmere.

ABOUT CASHMERE 
Cashmere is an award-winning shop and is a lifestyle-marketing company comprised of a diverse collective of minds from the worlds of entertainment, advertising, and new media. Cashmere specializes in identifying trends to create and execute campaigns that resonate in and drive culture. Cashmere utilizes social media, creative strategy, digital trends, experiential, influencer and public relations strategies to provide full-service support for campaigns and brands.

Cashmere's diverse client roster includes top brands and entertainment companies, including: BMW of North America, Jack in the Box, DoorDash, Facebook, Amazon, Quibi, AppleTV+, adidas, Netflix, Universal Pictures and more. Cashmere has been recognized as a leading force within the Creative Industry and has been the recipient of multiple awards; including 2019 Cannes Lions Creative Award, The Clio Awards, AdColor, A100 and named AdAge's Multicultural 2019 Agency of the Year and recognized in AdAge's 2020 A-List Agencies To Watch list.

For more information about Cashmere, please visit www.cashmereagency.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn @cashmereagency

Contact:

Brianne Pins
Cashmere Agency
VP, Public Relations
323-252-3633
brianne@cashmereagency.com

Camila Crews
Cashmere Agency
646-500-9028
camila.crews@cashmereagency.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cashmere-launches-new-digital-experiential-division-nice-sweater-301048951.html

SOURCE Cashmere Agency

