22.02.2021 04:46:00

'Cashback and Covid: Changing Money Habits of Consumers

SYDNEY, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australia's latest cashback platform Kickback notes that the COVID-19 crisis is changing the way people spend money, with the rapid adoption of online commerce and use of cashback sites among the most significant pandemic lifestyle changes.

Key Figures:

  • Around one in five (21%) Australians experienced high or very high levels of psychological distress in November 2020. [1]
  • Two in five (40%) Australians reported they were uncomfortable or very uncomfortable with shopping at a large complex or mall because of COVID-19. [2]
  • One in three (33%) Australians reported they prefer to do more shopping online than before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.[3]
  • Australia's latest cashback platform, Kickback, launched at the start of the Covid crisis and has experienced rapid growth. Kickback has just introduced an industry first 'Product Search' feature to keep up with savvy shopper demand.

As the Pandemic forces shoppers online, Australia's latest cashback site has launched an industry first 'Product Search' feature to keep up with customer demand.

Head of Marketing for Kickback Tahshi Payne said that the update makes it easier for shoppers to find the product they want and then compare brands and cashback rates.

"Online shoppers are becoming increasingly savvy and this update makes shopping even easier and more rewarding," she said.

Miss Payne added that Kickback lists more than six million products from its partner networks, with more to come.

"This is the first time this has been done in Australia on a cashback site. We're excited to be launching our latest innovation into this increasingly competitive space."

Tahshi Payne said that the shift toward online shopping, adoption of contactless payment channels and growing cash consciousness have all contributed to the popularity of cashback sites.

"Australians are feeling safer and more comfortable shopping and spending online, and cash back offers a simple way to save money and see instant rewards."

For more information on Kickback, please visit www.kickback.com.au

[1] https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/people/people-and-communities/household-impacts-covid-19-survey/latest-release#emotional-and-mental-wellbeing

[2] https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/people/people-and-communities/household-impacts-covid-19-survey/latest-release#emotional-and-mental-wellbeing 

[3] https://www.abs.gov.au/statistics/people/people-and-communities/household-impacts-covid-19-survey/latest-release#emotional-and-mental-wellbeing

 

SOURCE Kickback

