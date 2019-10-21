+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 17:36:00

Cashaa Is Announcing It Will Enable Its Users to Buy and Sell BTC for INR From 23 October 2019

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Cashaa was founded in June 2016, a large part of its users has been based in India, which for the past years had a difficult relationship with cryptocurrency. Since July 2019, banks and other financial institutions have been forbidden to provide services related to cryptocurrencies, such as transacting with exchanges and other crypto businesses, similar to other parts of the world.

 

 

While access to crypto in India through banking no longer exists, Cashaa was able to find a solution.

On the occasion of Diwali, an Indian festival for wealth and prosperity, Cashaa will be enabling INR deposits and purchases of crypto in India for Indian residents, up to 1 crore INR per month.

With more than 5 Million crypto users in India currently left without any stable option, Cashaa expects many of them will opt for Cashaa including buying the required 2,500 CAS required to access the new service.

Other than solving a pressuring issue for crypto enthusiasts in India, the new service will also increase CAS utility, as it adds to the multiple CAS use cases: CAS holders worldwide can participate in the staking program for individual users and get a quarterly revenue share, personal and business users can pay for transaction fees and get a discount, business users can pay their onboarding fee and get access to the required account limits, complementary services, and more.

Since Cashaa's banking services launch in May 2019, CAS has become one of the few tokens with an increasing real-life utility with strong use cases, as Cashaa's crypto-friendly bank accounts have received a huge demand including more than 700 business signups, many of which are in the process of onboarding.

CAS is currently available at Binance DEX and Cashaa wallet.

For more information about Cashaa, see here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1014533/Buy_crypto_with_INR_through_Cashaa.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822265/Cashaa_Logo.jpg

 

 

Contact:
Janina Lowisz
+44-(0)7482670036

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:30
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
14:31
Rückzug der Finanzanleger aus Öl und Gold
14:13
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13:19
Fünf vor zwölf
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernorst beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernorst beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenstart ohne klare Richtung. An der heimischen Börse greifen Anleger zu. In Deutschland zeigt sich der DAX fester. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB