16.08.2020 22:00:00

Cash Back Shoppers Get Ready for the RebatesMe 7th Anniversary Sale

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online shoppers looking for discounts and deals should keep an eye out for the 7th Anniversary event at RebatesMe – one of the top cashback sites hosting deals and cash back opportunities for more than 4,000 stores across the globe. Between August 17 and 28, members of the popular cash back site will have more opportunities to save money and earn rewards than ever before.

Customers can expect daily deals, savings, and boosted cash back rates throughout the event. This year's 7th anniversary event will also reward loyal shoppers with extra cash back through referrals, contests, and limited time offerings.

RebatesMe 7th Anniversary Events, Offers, and Bonuses

  • 8/17 – 8/23: Extra $10 bonus for first 50 shoppers plus daily deals
  • 8/24 – 8/28: Bonus cash back days (as high as 14%)
  • $35 Referral bonus (usually $10)
  • APP Download $50 gift card giveaway
  • Daily website cash giveaway game

These event offerings are exclusive for members of RebatesMe. However, anyone can sign up for a free account to participate. New members will also receive an additional $5 after their first cash back shopping trip.

More Ways to Earn Cash Back

RebatesMe is constantly working on providing users better ways to earn cash back online. Just prior to the anniversary event, RebatesMe launched a new mobile app as a way for members to quickly capitalize on cash back opportunities wherever they are. During the anniversary event, those that download the app and sign in will automatically be entered to win a $50 gift card.

The RebatesMe app is free to use by anyone interested in online coupons or cash back. It is currently available for both iOS and Android devices.

The popular cash back site has also implemented a new Cash Back Protection program available to all its members for free. Users must opt into the program separately, but once they do they are given access to an assortment of features that helps ensure every dollar earned is kept. The program also greatly speeds up the processing time for filing missing cash back claims - helping get users their money sooner.

About: RebatesMe.com

Since 2013, RebatesMe has been offering people around the world cashback, deals, and discounts when they shop online. Headquartered in Portland Oregon, RebatesMe is a leading cashback site for US consumers. RebatesMe partners with over 4,000 stores across the globe in order to connect people with great deals. For more information visit http://www.rebatesme.com

 

SOURCE RebatesMe LLC

