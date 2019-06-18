Casebook PBC Receives 2019 Stevie Awards

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casebook PBC is a recipient of the 2019 Silver Stevie Award for "Most Innovative Company of the Year" and the 2019 Bronze Stevie Award for "Tech Startup of the Year." The Stevie Awards, created in 2003 to "restore public confidence and investor trust," are judged by business professionals around the world and are seen as the "Oscars for business."

The awards were related to the company's platform offering, which is quietly revolutionizing how human services are delivered. The Casebook Platform presents a set of APIs and business applications that power the needs of a modern human services agency. "We are honored to accept these awards not just as a testament to the quality of our offering but also as a driver to do more." said Tristan Louis, president and CEO of Casebook PBC. "Today, there are still over 400,000 children in foster care and tonight around 5 million Americans will be without a roof. Our goal is to drastically impact those numbers by providing revolutionary software so that front-line workers, administrators and agency heads can use modern mobile and web-based tools to make better and faster decisions, driving to greater outcomes for all involved."

"Without realizing how Casebook PBC has helped them, caseworkers, families and most importantly the children involved can see great benefits from the company's offerings," said one of the judges in the startup category. "This is a great example of a company striving to make the world a better place through technology. Keep up the admirable work" said another, adding that Casebook PBC "clearly proves that technology can be a force for good in the world."

At a time when there are many questions about the power of technology, Casebook PBC strives to build and deliver software that drives a positive impact in the world. The Casebook Platform for Human Services attempts to tackle some of the most complex problems in social service delivery through a mix of modern enterprise technology and artificial intelligence which can drastically improve outcomes for the populations served by it. "As a public benefit corporation and a B-Corp, we are always looking to move the needle on social impact," said Louis. "It is extremely empowering for our team to have an organization like the Stevies recognize the complexity of the challenges we are trying to solve and to salute our effort in the space."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries. Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Casebook PBC

Casebook PBC develops transformative software to promote best practices and drive improved outcomes in human services. Originally incubated by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, we are the developer of the patent pending, award-winning Casebook platform. Developed in close partnership with human services practitioners and in continuous use for over 6 years, Casebook is the only platform built specifically to serve the needs of those that serve others. Discover more about Casebook PBC at http://www.casebook.net.

