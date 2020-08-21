21.08.2020 15:42:00

Case-Mate's Personal Care Brand Safe-Mate Partners With Delivering Good To Bring Masks To Communities In Need

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading mobile accessories company Case-Mate™ launched its very own personal care brand, Safe-Mate™, in hopes of providing global communities with the tools needed to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy.

Now through July 31, 2021, Safe-Mate is partnering with Delivering Good, an internationally recognized not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving those in need, to introduce its Buy One, Give One Program for its incredibly popular array of washable & reusable cloth face masks. For every Safe-Mate reusable mask sold, one disposable mask will be donated to Delivering Good in order to meet the demand of people who lack access to clean face masks every day.

Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2B worth of products to those affected by poverty and disasters worldwide. In tandem with Safe-Mate's dedication to increasing accessibility to products that will help keep people safe and healthy, the two companies are joining forces to make it so no one has to risk being caught in a situation where they're without a clean face mask.

Case-Mate's CEO, Steve Marzio speaks on the brand's devotion to creating a safer environment for everyone, saying, "We believe that everyone should have access to face masks in order to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy, especially during these unprecedented times. Partnering with an organization like Delivering Good allows us to give back to the community in a big way where it's needed most."

Safe-Mate x Case-Mate Washable & Reusable Cloth Masks
Safe-Mate's reusable, machine washable face masks set the standard in both comfort and protection. Made from a cotton/poly blend designed for maximum comfort and breathability, the masks include a built-in pocket for Safe-Mate's 5-layer mask filters, adding another layer of protection. The unique back-elastic strap wraps around your head to provide relief from tension around ears and allows the mask to rest around the neck when not in use. The "U" shaped under-chin gusset and nose stitching make for a comfortable, secure, non-binding feel.

Pricing and Availability
Safe-Mate masks are available for purchase at www.safe-mate.com, Amazon, and select retailers. The masks come in adult sizes S/M and L/X, and kid sizes 3-6 and 7-11, and are available in a range of colors and stylish patterns, including Black, Navy, Grey, Tie Dye and many more. Single masks are sold for $9.99 with 3-packs available for $24.99, and 10-pack mask filters are available for $9.99.

About Safe-Mate      
Safe-Mate is a personal care brand dedicated to keeping you and your family safe and healthy. This comprehensive line of products crafted by Case-Mate is offered to consumers both online and in select retail stores. Safe-Mate products are also supplied to major enterprise & healthcare institutions in the aid of their protection needs. We can all do more in our actions and in the products we purchase to help defend ourselves against the invisible enemy- harmful germs. Safe-Mate launched in February 2020 as a division of Case-Mate, the 15-year leader in mobile accessories based in Atlanta, GA.

To learn more about Safe-Mate, visit: www.safe-mate.com

 

Safe-Mate’s reusable, machine washable face masks set the standard in both comfort and protection. Made from a cotton/poly blend designed for maximum comfort and breathability, the masks include a built-in pocket for Safe-Mate’s 5-layer filters for another layer of added protection. The unique back-elastic strap wraps around your head to provide relief from tension around ears and allows the mask to rest around the neck when not in use. The “U” shaped under-chin gusset and nose stitching make fo

For every Safe-Mate reusable mask sold, one disposable mask will be donated to Delivering Good.

10-pack mask filters are available for $9.99

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/case-mates-personal-care-brand-safe-mate-partners-with-delivering-good-to-bring-masks-to-communities-in-need-301116344.html

SOURCE Case-Mate

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 78.84
0.91 %
Swiss Life Hldg 366.70
0.63 %
Alcon 53.52
0.45 %
SGS 2’354.00
0.43 %
Lonza Grp 557.00
-0.04 %
CS Group 9.97
-0.78 %
The Swatch Grp 192.60
-0.80 %
Roche Hldg G 321.00
-0.88 %
ABB 23.31
-1.19 %
CieFinRichemont 58.28
-1.22 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:17
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
10:43
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:24
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Kurs zum Franken fällt
Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Kesimpta (ofatumumab) bei MS-Patienten - Aktie in Grün
Neues Rekordhoch: Tesla-Aktie schliesst erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar - Goldman: Profiteur von Bidens Klimaplan
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
CureVac-Aktie gefragt: CureVac vor Vertrag mit EU über 405 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
Darum hat sich der Euro zum US-Dollar stabilisiert - Franken gewinnt an Stärke
SNB und andere Zentralbanken verringern Zahl der Dollar-Tender
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla stark gefragt
Nestlé bringt pflanzliche Thunfisch-Alternative auf den Markt - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit klaren Verlusten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street kaum bewegt -- SMI rutscht auf rotes Terrain -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Aktienmärkte gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt inzwischen nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. An der Wall Street dominiert die Unsicherheit.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB