03.06.2020 15:00:00
CASE Construction Equipment delivers 125 units to Angola’s Ministry of Transport
CNH Industrial’s global construction equipment brand is providing a series of models including Backhoe Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Dozers and Graders.
London, June 3, 2020
CASE Construction Equipment, has recorded one of its largest deliveries for 2020 with an order for 125 units from the Angolan Ministry of Transport. Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic, the construction sector has begun to see an uptake in activity as governments of countries with a downward trend in contagion enter into their respective next phases, reinstating select construction activities. This has been reflected within CNH Industrial N.V.’s (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) construction equipment business with recent deliveries to customers in Australia, China, Russia and Southeast Asia.
The latest signs of encouragement come from Africa, with this substantial delivery in Angola. The result of a tender won by Redondo y García SA, a key CASE partner in the country, the order consists of a mix of Backhoe Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Dozers and Graders. Aftermarket services tied to this delivery are being supported by local CASE dealer Ivecar SA. Despite the logistical slowdown related to COVID-19, the delivery has been successfully concluded.
Throughout the pandemic crisis, CNH Industrial has continued to support its global dealer network and to maintain aftermarket services. Today, the majority of CNH Industrial’s 67 global plants have reopened. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, the Company has established a global COVID-19 Safety Protocol throughout its plants and logistics centers, which encompasses 48 different measures and is in compliance with local regulations in all countries in which it operates.
CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com
Media contact:
Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com
