Cascades completes acquisition of Orchids Paper Products assets

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of packaging and tissue products, today completed the previously announced acquisition of Orchids Paper Products assets. As mentioned in the July 1st press release, Cascades made the acquisition for a cash consideration of US$207 million. The assets include the Barnwell, South Carolina and Pryor, Oklahoma operations, as well as certain other assets, including amended supply and other commercial arrangements with Fabrica de Papel San Francisco, S.A. de C.V. ("Fabrica"), based in Mexicali, Mexico, and certain of its affiliates.

Cascades President and CEO, Mario Plourde, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Pryor and Barnwell employees to the Cascades family. Without a doubt, this acquisition will accelerate the modernization of Cascades' U.S. tissue platform while strengthening the geographic and operational positioning of the Company's retail tissue segment. This transaction creates value for both our clients and for our shareholders with an expected annual EBITDA contribution of approximately US$45 million beginning in 2021."

Cascades Tissue Group President and COO Jean-David Tardif noted: "Today's announcement highlights our commitment to increase our ability to serve our customers and position Cascades, in the tissue paper segment, with a view to long-term growth. Thanks to our strong order book, we can quickly take advantage of maximizing the utilization rate of the acquired facilities."

Over the past five years, more than US$240 million has been invested in the plants' modern production and converting equipment and in establishing a strategic partnership with Fabrica. Orchids Paper's integrated plants have an estimated parent roll capacity of up to 114,000 tons and up to an estimated 114,500 tons of converting capacity. The agreement with Fabrica provides access for up to an additional 20,000 tons of converted products for the Western U.S. market. In recent weeks, certain aspects of this agreement have been renegotiated to the satisfaction of both parties.

CIBC Capital Markets is acting as exclusive financial advisor, and K&L Gates as legal counsel, to Cascades in the transaction.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs 11,000 women and men across a network of over 90 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

