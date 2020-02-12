12.02.2020 01:37:00

Cascade Aerospace Signs Contract with Thai Aviation Industries to Support Royal Thai Air Force C-130H Enhancement Program

ABBOTSFORD, BC, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Cascade Aerospace, an operating unit of IMP Aerospace & Defence, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Thai Aviation Industries (TAI) to conduct and manage a Rainbow Fitting Replacement program on the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) Lockheed Martin C-130H Hercules aircraft.

Cascade Aerospace Inc. (CNW Group/Cascade Aerospace Inc.)

As part of the RTAF C-130 H Enhancement program, Cascade will complete the rainbow fitting replacement and will use this as an opportunity for knowledge transfer to TAI to support their MRO capabilities.  The first C-130H will be completed by Cascade technicians with TAI representatives observing; the second and third aircraft will see TAI technicians work alongside Cascade technicians to complete the work.  For all remaining aircraft, TAI technicians will complete the work under the oversight of an on-site Cascade C-130 Technical Service Representative.

All work will be completed in Thailand and the program is expected to start in April 2020 and end in February 2022.

Cascade Aerospace was selected because of its extensive experience in conducting C-130 rainbow fitting replacements having previously completed more than 60 replacements. This contract was signed by TAI's Managing Director, Mr. Siripol Sirisabya and Cascade's, EVP and COO, Mr. Kevin Lemke.

About Cascade Aerospace

Cascade Aerospace, an operating unit of IMP Aerospace & Defence, is a leading Canadian specialty aerospace and defence contractor that provides long-term integrated aircraft support programs and comprehensive program management, aircraft maintenance, modification, fleet management, engineering and integrated logistics support to domestic and international military, government, OEM and commercial customers.

SOURCE Cascade Aerospace Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
11.02.20
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
11.02.20
Gold in Euro mit neuem Rekordhoch
11.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
11.02.20
Vontobel: BRC mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Aktien
11.02.20
SMI vor neuem Hoch
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.01.20
20-JÄHRIGE ANLEIHEN IM ZINSMARKT
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der heimischen Börse herrschte Rekordlaune. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt konnte der DAX ein neues Hoch erklimmen. Die Wall Street konnte ihre neuen Höchststände nicht verteidigen. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen ebenfalls grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;