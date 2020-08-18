Cary Owsley Brings Fresh Coat Painters to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cary Owsley is pleased to announce the launch of his new professional painting business – Fresh Coat Painters of Virginia Beach.

Fresh Coat Painters offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, sealing and staining; pressure washing; drywall repair; and popcorn ceiling and wallpaper removal. Fresh Coat Painters of Virginia Beach has a 24/7 receptionist, online scheduling and free detailed quotes, and they only use high-quality materials. Fresh Coat Painters of Virginia Beach serves Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News.

"Fresh Coat Painters is unique because of our focus on trust. Our painters, who are skilled and background checked professionals, are Fresh Coat Painters employees. That's important because I know who I'm sending into your home and I am happy to personally warranty their work. We want to make customers for life, which starts with exceeding their expectations," Owsley said.

As part of the company's commitment to customer service, Fresh Coat Painters offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, which means calls will be answered by a live person within three rings, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks. Fresh Coat Painters has a national product partnership with Sherwin-Williams®, so products are guaranteed to be high quality.

Owsley grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, and graduated from the University of Louisville with a Degree in Electrical Engineering and earned his MBA with a concentration in Entrepreneurship from Regent University. He moved to Virginia in 2006. Owsley and his fiancé have three children – two girls, Bella and Sophia, and a boy, Christian. Owsley was looking to leave corporate America and take control of his own future when he found Fresh Coat Painters.

"Fresh Coat Painters has a great franchise business plan and support system. With many companies, the owner is also the person putting paint on the walls, which can make it challenging for that owner to be as responsive to clients and as committed to business growth and success. With Fresh Coat Painters, I'm in a position to create jobs in this community and do the right things for my customers so we can continue to grow through our commitment to customer service," Owsley said. "I want to change how people feel about the painting industry."

Fresh Coat Painters was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat Painters has been included in the Bond's Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat Painters is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association's Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. Fresh Coat Painters of Sandy is bonded and insured.

For more information about Fresh Coat Painters of Virginia Beach, call 757-612-4546, email COwsley@FreshCoatPainters.com or visit http://www.FreshCoatPainters.com/Virginia-Beach.

SOURCE Fresh Coat Painters