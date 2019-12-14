Cary Glenn and Chad Concolino of Main Beach Realty Announce New Laguna Beach Oceanfront Listing

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cary Glenn and Chad Concolino of Main Beach Realty, in Laguna Beach, CA are proud to announce their newest listing, and the pinnacle of Oceanfront Luxury – 9 Lagunita Drive!

This immaculate estate boasts massive panoramic whitewater, coastline, and Catalina Island views. 9 Lagunita features 6 bedrooms, 6 & 1/2 bathrooms, 6,101 square feet of living space, and an expansive 8,670 square foot lot, all situated along 74ft of pristine oceanfront.

Nestled in a serene alcove on world-famous Victoria Beach, this magnificent retreat has lush landscaping, a massive estate-style private greenbelt overlooking the ocean, and direct beach access.

Designed by famed architect Ed Lorbach, the Contemporary Balinese design is flush with thoughtful details such as generous use of Honduras Mahogany and limestone, Venetian plaster walls, stunning custom bathrooms, multiple bi-fold doors for true indoor-outdoor living, a private pool & spa, and a large pitched skylight to invite the famed California sunshine inside.

The gourmet chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, custom-panel refrigerator & dishwasher, and sweeping whitewater views. Working from home is a delight thanks to the spacious office with multiple custom built-ins. And with the home gym, you can stay fit without leaving paradise.

As one of only two homes in a gated cul-de-sac, privacy and parking are never in short supply.

Don't miss your opportunity to experience the peak of coastal Southern California living! This home must be seen to be believed.

For more information, please visit http://www.9Lagunita.com and http://www.MainBeachRealty.com.

SOURCE Main Beach Realty