30.06.2019

Carville's Auto Mart Offers Guaranteed Auto Protection Coverage For Cars Sold at Dealership

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There are a lot of things to consider for any driver looking to purchase a car. There are monthly payments, down payments, mileage, fuel economy, and a lot of other things. Every driver spends some time researching available cars to make sure the right car is being bough. At the end of this process customers are faced with the choice of insurance coverages.

Insurance covers a car in case of an accident, but if a car is totaled, then drivers might be stuck paying what is left on that loan. Carville's Auto Mart offers guaranteed auto protection, or GAP, to help give drivers peace of mind. If there is a crash, then GAP coverage comes in to cover the difference between the value of a car and what is left on the loan. GAP coverage is only available on cars that are already insured by some form of insurance.

GAP coverage is helpful to drivers who lease their car or put less than 20 percent down on a car. If the car was bought outright, then GAP coverage isn't necessary. Drivers can get more information on Carville's Auto Mart's website or by reaching out to them. Carville's Auto Mart can be reached over the phone at 970-241-5370. Drivers can also stop by the physical location for the dealership at 2507 Highway 6 and 50, Grand Junction, CO, 81505.

SOURCE Carville's Auto Mart

