Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’540 -0.1%  SPI 14’781 -0.4%  Dow 31’730 -0.3%  DAX 13’740 -0.6%  Euro 1.0415 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’613 -0.9%  Gold 1’822 -1.7%  Bitcoin 28’428 -1.1%  Dollar 1.0032 0.0%  Öl 107.8 0.3% 
1 Aktie gratis

13.05.2022 00:23:30

Carvana Lays Off 2,500 Jobs; Informs Workers Through Zoom Call

(RTTNews) - Online car retailer Carvana Co. (CVNA) said that it is cutting 2,500 jobs and informed certain workers of the layoffs via Zoom. The company also sent an email to workers from CEO Ernie Garcia III, which mentioned that most of the cuts would be in the company's operations division.

Carvana, blamed a "recession" in auto sales, as the reason behind the job cut. The company shares plunged $6.66, or 18 percent, to $30 on Wednesday. The company's stock has tumbled 87 percent since the start of the year amid its slowing growth and a spike in vehicle prices.

The move to inform about the layoffs through Zoom received a lot of backlashes from social media and those people who were laid off. Many criticized the company for depending on Zoom and email to inform workers that they were losing their jobs. Two workers who lost their jobs in the layoffs told the media that they did not hear anything directly from managers at Carvana. Instead, they were informed first via Garcia's email on Tuesday morning, and then a short time later lost access to the company's corporate network, including email and Slack.

They received texts telling them to attend a Zoom meeting later that morning, where the job cut was announced. Talking about his experience, one of the laid off workers, Jay Romero from Phoenix, said, "I had no support from anybody — no management, no team leads. One of Carvana's slogans is 'Treat customers as you would treat your own mom,' and we didn't get treated that way as employees."

Garcia said that the workers losing their jobs will receive four weeks of pay as well as one week for every year of service with the company. In a regulatory filing, the company also said that its executive team is go with salaries for the rest of the year to help fund severance pay for the workers.

In an email to the media, Carvana said it had "as many conversations as we could in person, and where in-person was not possible, we spoke to our team members over Zoom." The spokesperson added, "Not all of the conversations were through Zoom." The layoffs come just a few weeks after Carvana posted a $506 million loss in the first quarter, six times larger than the same period a year ago. The company also recently acquired Adesa U.S.'s used vehicle auction business for a cost of $2.2 billion.

The incident reminds one of another incident late last year when real estate company Better.com asked 900 employees to attend a Zoom call before the holidays. But rather than offering an end-of-year message to workers, CEO Vishal Garg informed attendees they were being fired. Garg's mass dismissal sparked outrage, with people calling the mass video layoff "crass" and criticizing its timing around the holidays.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

12.05.22 Aurubis zeigt Ergebnissprung
12.05.22 Unruhiges Fahrwasser – mit Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat das Risiko minimieren
12.05.22 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp hebt Prognose an
12.05.22 Weekly-Hits: Kapitalschutz – Sicherheit geht vor / adidas / Hugo Boss / Zalando – Rendite mit Mode
11.05.22 SMI mit zaghafter Erholung
10.05.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
10.05.22 Marktupdate 10. Mai: Abwärtstrend nach FED Zinsentscheid | BX Swiss TV
06.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’035.43 16.53 SSSMVU
Short 12’223.14 12.98 TSSMBU
Short 12’744.76 8.15 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11’540.46 12.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 10’893.99 15.73 OSSM3U
Long 10’663.88 11.97 OSSM4U
Long 10’268.86 8.51 JSSMVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blutbad am Kryptomarkt hält an: Bitcoin fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Ende 2020
Inflation bleibt Belastungsfaktor: US-Börsen dank Endspurt nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX-Anleger schicken Index letztlich ins Minus -- Abschläge an den Börsen in Asien
Varta-Aktie bricht ein: Montana Tech-Tochter Varta verdient im ersten Quartal operativ weniger
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk vor Twitter-Übernahme: Einfluss auf Dogecoin-Kurs?
Darum befindet sich der Dollar auf einem Höhenflug - Franken zeitweise unterhalb der Dollar-Parität
Credit Suisse-Aktie muss deutliche Abschläge hinnehmen: CS macht weiteren Versicherungsanspruch wegen Greensill-Fonds geltend
Zurich-Aktie steigt: Zurich meldet starkes Erstquartal - Prämienwachstum überzeugt
Roche-Aktie letztlich deutlich tiefer: Roche erleidet weiteren Forschungsrückschlag mit neuartiger Krebstherapie
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
thyssenkrupp-Aktie mit minimalen Verlusten: thyssenkrupp und NSK planen Gemeinschaftsunternehmen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit