Cartus Names Masters Cup Winners at 20th Annual Global Network Conference

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartus Corporation recently hosted its 20th annual Global Network Conference, held virtually from October 7-16, 2020. The annual event recognizes extraordinary achievements by network members in serving Cartus' customers and clients worldwide. At the virtual event, Cartus awarded the Masters Cup for Overall Excellence—the highest honors within the Cartus Global Network—to two companies: Fidelity Residential Property Services Division of Annapolis, MD, USA, and BCRS (Bluestar Relocation) of Westlake, Ohio, USA, for the "All Things Home-Related" and "All Things Moving" categories, respectively.

"Our corporate clients know they can rely on Cartus to support relocating employees globally because we are committed to providing outstanding service. Similarly, our partners have the same set of high standards for customer service, which is one reason why we work so well together," said Katrina Helmkamp, President and CEO of Cartus. "Each year, we honor two members of our global supply chain network who exemplify quality service. I am pleased to award the Cartus Masters Cup for 2020 to Fidelity Residential Property Services Division and BCRS for their outstanding service and their integrity as valued partners."

This year's conference—which encompassed the concept of "Foresight is 20/20"—began with an introduction from Katrina Helmkamp and Eric Barnes, CFO and Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Management. The event welcomed 400 Network members, representing 200 companies, and recognized the extraordinary achievements of network members in serving Cartus' clients and customers worldwide.

Awards were also presented during the Network Breakout Sessions to the suppliers who have consistently delivered exceptional service to Cartus' customers. Award winners were named at the Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels in the category of "Commitment to Excellence."

About Cartus

Cartus, the market leader in global talent mobility, offers a full spectrum of relocation services to nearly half of Fortune 50 companies as well as hundreds of other organizations of all sizes across the world. Innovating and developing new ways to streamline the relocation lifecycle with Cartus-developed technology such as our centralized mobility hub, MovePro360SM, and self-serve digital relocation solution, MobilifySM, means we can deliver a holistic client and customer experience at every phase of the relocation journey.

Over the past 65 years, with offices and team members around the globe, we've helped more than four million employees and their families find their way to new homes, new communities, and new experiences in more than 185 countries.

Cartus is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

To find out how our experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help you achieve your global talent mobility goals, visit www.cartus.com or www.realogy.com for more information.

