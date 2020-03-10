CarTrawler Renews and Expands its Partnership with ID90 Travel

DUBLIN, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CarTrawler, the leading global provider of car rental and ground transportation solutions to the travel industry, has renewed its long-term partnership with Dallas-based ID90 Travel, the global travel solutions leader that is revolutionizing the way airline employees across the world plan and book non-revenue travel. ID90 Travel has become the one-stop travel site and mobile app for more than 800,000 airline employees.

CarTrawler has powered ID90 Travel's rental car solutions for more than six years. The two companies are expanding their partnership to solve a major pain point for ID90 travelers at airports – ground transportation. The renewed four-year partnership has been extended to a full ground transportation offering that encompasses quality taxi, airport transfer and on-demand ride-hailing via the top-rated ID90 Travel website and mobile app, while delivering the best prices, widest coverage and reliable customer service.

As a result of this agreement, users of the top-rated ID90 Travel mobile app and website will have quick access to a single point of purchase for all their ground transportation needs.

Aileen McCormack, Chief Commercial Officer at CarTrawler, said: "We are the only mobility platform that provides end-to-end connections to every significant provider globally. Expanding ground transportation options to ID90 Travel's broad customer base of airline and travel employees along with their easy to use technology is the perfect combination."

Mike Stacy, Chief Executive Officer at ID90 Travel, said: "We're constantly looking for ways to offer more choice and the best products and deals for airline employees, retirees and their friends and family. Being known as the leader for our deeply discounted rates on hotels, resorts, cars, cruises, and travel insurance, along with our superior customer care, it was an easy decision to renew our long-term partnership and to offer expanded ground transportation options on our website and app."

About ID 90 Travel

ID90 Travel provides airlines around the globe a SaaS platform that automates and reduces costs associated with airline employee travel programs. It is a one-stop, comprehensive solution for airlines' employee travel needs. With more than 1 million airline segments booked annually, ID90 Travel provides Online and Interline ticketing for employees to fly for leisure or company business on their own carrier or partner airlines. In addition, with more than 130,000 international hotels in inventory, and the largest selection of rental cars and cruise lines available to non-revenue travelers, ID90 Travel is the first company in the airline industry to provide employee pass-travel programs with the ability to seamlessly book discounted hotels, rental cars and cruises. ID90 Travel also offers a trip insurance policy tailored to the needs of these travelers. ID90 Travel clients include some of the largest carriers in the world, including United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Spirit, and Aeroflot, to name a few. For more information, visit id90travel.com.

About CarTrawler

CarTrawler brings opportunities to life through a global online marketplace connecting partners, customers and suppliers. Its market leading B2B mobility platform expands their travel partners' offering to their customers, while deepening those relationships and creating substantial ancillary revenue opportunities. CarTrawler provides unrivalled breadth and depth of mobility suppliers across the globe, including car rental, private airport transfer and ride-hailing services.

CarTrawler works in partnership with many of the world's biggest travel brands such as Alaska Airlines, American Express, easyJet, Hotels.com, Hawaiian Airlines, Travix and Volaris. As a B2B company we focus solely on helping our airline and travel partners build their brands, not our own. CarTrawler creates innovative, data-led solutions for some of the largest airlines and travel partners in the world, operating from our headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. CarTrawler is private equity backed by BC Partners and Insight Venture Partners. For more information on CarTrawler, please cartrawler.com.

