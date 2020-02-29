29.02.2020 15:00:00

Carter County Hyundai Caters to Budget-Minded Car Shoppers in Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in search of a fun-to-drive, family-friendly and stylish Hyundai car or crossover may find the perfect fit at Carter County Hyundai. The Oklahoma Hyundai dealership provides potential owners with an impressive selection of brand-new Hyundai models that are made more affordable with lease and finance offers available at the dealership.

Qualified buyers who have come to love the energetic and athletic performance of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra may find the car of their dreams at Carter County Hyundai. Individuals who qualify for lease and finance incentives via Hyundai Motor Finance may be eligible for a zero percent Annual Percentage Rate (APR) on select Hyundai Elantra models with a 72-month contract. Additional incentives include a 36-month lease with $2,299 due at signing and $199 per month. Current Hyundai incentives at the dealership conclude on March 31, 2020.

Families who are searching for a Hyundai crossover SUV that will fit their lifestyle and budget may discover that the popular 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe compact crossover and the eight-passenger 2020 Hyundai Palisade fit the bill. Eligible buyers interested in a Hyundai Santa Fe will discover zero percent APR for 72 months on select 2019 Santa Fe models and zero percent APR for 60 months on 2020 Santa Fe models. Drivers who wish to lease a Hyundai Santa Fe, may qualify for a 36-month lease with $3,499 down and $249 per month.

New 2020 Hyundai Palisade SUVs are tailor-made for the family on the go and are available with an affordable 1.9 percent APR and a 60-month finance contract. Budget-minded car shoppers who prefer to lease the Hyundai Palisade may qualify for a 36-month lease that includes $3,499 due at the time of signing and $339 per month. The current Hyundai Palisade lease and finance incentives are available until March 31.

Car buyers who would like to learn more about the Hyundai-brand sales incentives available at Carter County Hyundai can visit the dealership online at http://www.cartercountyhyundai.com. Individuals who prefer a more personal interaction can contact a sales representative directly by calling 580-319-4949.

 

SOURCE Carter County Hyundai

