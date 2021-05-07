Carson Tahoe Health Achieves Pathway to Excellence® Designation for Safeguarding the Well-Being of Its Caregivers

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Tahoe Health (CTH) joins the three percent of hospitals in the nation to have received Pathway to Excellence® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).

The Pathway designation is a global credential that highlights an organization's commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. CTH nurses - from the urgent cares and medical group clinics to the Regional Medical Center and surgery rooms - are an integral part of the healthcare team. And at Carson Tahoe, they have a voice in the policy and practice decisions that influence their work.

"Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety, and better patient outcomes," says Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, Vice President & Chief Nursing Officer at CTH. "I am proud of each and every one of our staff who worked through a grueling pandemic, a major medical records transition, and a Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) survey, to still put a priority on their commitment to excellence and on one another's well-being."

CTH nurses worked collaboratively with many other members of the organization to advance these areas:

Safety

Quality

Shared decision-making

Leadership

Well-being

Professional development

As a Pathway organization, Carson Tahoe leads the effort to enhance quality of care, patient and nursing safety, and the future of healthcare delivery," says Allen Fink, DO, MHA, CPE, FACEP, Vice President & Chief Medical Officer at CTH.

This news comes as we honor the first day of National Nurses' Week (May 6 - 12, 2021). The journey to this award came as a result of countless hours of all CTH staff working as a team.

"Although a necessary part of healthcare, it's not all about the surveys and awards - it's about taking great care of people," says Alan Garrett, CPA, CGMA, MBA, President & Chief Executive Officer at CTH. "That's what we do at Carson Tahoe … putting our community, which is comprised of our patients, guests, staff, and physicians at the forefront of all we do."

For more information on the Pathway to Excellence recognition program, visit ANCC's website at https://www.nursingworld.org/pathway.

To learn more about Carson Tahoe Health, go to www.CarsonTahoe.com .

