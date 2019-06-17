Carson Crosses $10 Billion in Assets; Sets Sights on Deepening Value to Partner Firms

OMAHA, Neb., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group, one of the fastest growing financial services firms in the country, today announced the firm has surpassed $10 billion in assets under management. Hitting this milestone highlights Carson's status as a top-ranked RIA and coincides with several other recent breakthroughs for the organization.

Carson Partners, which include 108 firms and nearly 230 advisors within its ecosystem, now collectively serves more than 27,000 families across the U.S.

Signed net new assets from incoming advisors have risen to $1.45 billion year-to-date.

215 Carson stakeholders now support the firm's various advisor coaching and partnership offerings, 49 have joined in 2019 alone.

The organization will begin construction this month on its 200,000-square-foot, Omaha -based headquarters, which is slated for completion in late 2020.

"This has been a monumental month for the entire Carson family; not only in memorializing how far we've come in the last decade with asset growth but also in what we're doing now to prepare for the next chapter," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. "We're laying the groundwork for what I believe will be a 100-year company. We're not plotting a quick and profitable exit or looking to sell; we're building something bigger than ourselves here. Something we intend will forever change the world of financial advice for the better."

Carson is constantly looking to expand and improve the ecosystem it offers partner firms. By doing so, it's experienced tremendous growth in a time of change in the profession. From the recent Regulation Best Interest Rule to industry consolidation and an aging advisor population, the organization provides financial advisors a path to navigate disruption.

Due to Carson's fast-paced growth, proactive moves are being made, including a plan to hire between 30 and 40 additional stakeholders through the end of 2019, releasing further iterations of client-facing technology and tools to enhance the experience advisors are providing, and expanding departmental support to ensure advisors are well-equipped to take advantage of the competitive landscape for attracting new business.

"We aim to build – and become – that fast-growing, innovative hub for financial services, because we know our competitive advantage is that we can move faster and do more for our clients, for less," said Aaron Schaben, Executive Vice President of Carson. "Every decision we're making right now - and every new partner we consider - must always bring us a step closer to doing what's right for our clients. Advisors are seeing Carson deliver on that promise, and that is what most excites me as we look ahead to our future growth."

In addition to being a mainstay in the Barron's annual list of top wealth management firms, Carson Group remains among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, has been recognized for two consecutive years by InvestmentNews as a top-50 firm for Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors, and was awarded a Best Places to Work in FinTech by American Banker.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is verified and then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carson-crosses-10-billion-in-assets-sets-sights-on-deepening-value-to-partner-firms-300869642.html

SOURCE Carson Group