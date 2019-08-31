31.08.2019 04:54:00

CARsgen Therapeutics Receives US FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Fully Human Anti-BCMA (B Cell Maturation Antigen) Autologous Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cells For The Treatment Of Multiple ...

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to its investigational CAR-T cell therapy fully human anti-BCMA (B Cell Maturation Antigen) autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T Cells (ct053) for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

"FDA orphan designation is an important regulatory milestone in the continued development and commercialization of CT053 anti-BCMA CAR-T cells," said Dr. Zonghai Li, Founder, CEO and CSO of CARsgen. "CT053 has demonstrated outstanding potency in an exploratory phase 1 clinical study in China. A total of 19 of 24 patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma showed complete response. And importantly, no event of grade 3 or higher cytokine release syndrome (CRS) was observed." The CT053 anti-BCMA CAR-T program has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US FDA.

Orphan drug designation is granted by the FDA Office of Orphan Products Development to pharmaceutical products which are intended for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Under the Orphan Drug Act, the CT053 anti-BCMA product would be eligible for certain benefits including seven years of market exclusivity in the United States following marketing approval by the FDA.

About CARsgen Therapeutics, Inc.
CARsgen Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company committed to the development and commercialization of CAR-T therapeutics for unmet medical need. The company has collaborated with top hospitals in China to launch several other First-in-Human studies such as anti-GPC3 CAR-T for hepatocellular carcinoma and squamous lung cancer, anti-EGFR/EGFRvIII CAR-T for glioblastoma multiforme and anti-Claudin18.2 CAR-T for gastric and pancreatic cancer.

For more information, please visit: www.carsgen.com

Related Links

http://www.carsgen.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carsgen-therapeutics-receives-us-fda-orphan-drug-designation-for-fully-human-anti-bcma-b-cell-maturation-antigen-autologous-chimeric-antigen-receptor-car-t-cells-for-the-treatment-of-multiple-myeloma-300910042.html

SOURCE CARsgen Therapeutics Co. Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
30.08.19
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Als Konzernchef verzichtbar? Elon Musk wird von Teslas wichtigstem Geldgeber kritisiert
Neue iPhones erwartet: Apple lädt zu Keynote Event ein
Gold: Gute Chance auf kräftigen Monatsgewinn
Idorsia-Aktien vor wichtigen Daten stark gefragt
Les Chemins de fer russes ont fait une démonstration du train Lastochka sans conducteur à l'occasion du salon PRO//Motion.EXPO
Tania Micki als Nachfolgerin des langjährigen CFO Rudolf Eugster mit Wirkung ab Jahresabschluss 2019 ernannt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co.
Forbes übt herbe Kritik: Hat Tesla als Aktiengesellschaft komplett versagt?
Kretschmer schliesst nach Wahlen Zusammenarbeit mit AfD in Sachsen aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB