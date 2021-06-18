CARsgen Therapeutics officially listing on HKEX

HONG KONG, June 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (the "Company", stock code: 2171.HK) today announced that the Company's Shares have been traded on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "2171.HK".

On the first day of listing, the trading price of CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited fluctuates widely, with an intraday high of HK$32.5 each and closed at HK$30.0, representing down of approximately 8.54% from the offer price of HK$32.8. Total trading volume was approximately 54 million shares today, representing an aggregate turnover of approximately HK$1.61 billion.

Founding in 2014, CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited is one of the first enterprises that enters the CAR-T therapeutic industry. CARsen is dedicated to the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. By now, CARsgen Therapeutics has established a pipeline of 11 candidate products, of which 6 are at the clinical stage. And among the 11 candidate products, 10 are CAR-T cell therapies, and 5 of them are at the clinical stage.

By February 18, 2021, CARsgen Therapeutics had obtained seven IND clearances for CAR-T therapies in China, the United States and Canada, ranking the first among all CAR-T companies in China.

CARsgen Therapeutics had conducted six rounds of financing by now, including Hillhouse Capital, Lilly Asia Ventures, and other well-known investors in the industry.

As for the strategy of future development, CARsgen Therapeutics said, "We will rapidly advance the global clinical development and commercialization of CT053 (BCMA CAR-T), Leverage our proprietary CAR-T technologies to build a comprehensive product portfolio, further enhance our fully-integrated platform, and solidify ourselves as a leading cell therapy franchise globally."

Looking forward, taking the listing as an opportunity, CARsgen Therapeutics will leverage the global capital to further enhance the Company's business development, strive for outstanding performance, and give back to the society and the public.

About CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in China and the U.S. focused on innovative CAR-T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Company have internally developed novel technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address major challenges of CAR-T cell therapies, such as improving the safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors and reducing treatment costs. The Company vision is to become a global biopharmaceutical leader that brings innovative and differentiated cell therapies to cancer patients worldwide and makes cancer curable.

