(RTTNews) - CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (2171.HK) reported positive early clinical results for CT1182 (KJ-C2529), its investigational CD19/CD20-targeting in vivo CAR-T cell therapy, in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R B-NHL).

As of October 31, 2026, six patients had been enrolled in the dose-escalation study, including five patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and one patient with blastoid mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The patients had advanced Stage IV disease and had received a median of three prior lines of treatment.

With a median follow-up of about 3.2 months, the therapy demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activity. Among the six evaluable patients, three achieved a complete response and two achieved a partial response, with all responses ongoing at the data cutoff date. Notably, complete responses were observed even at the lowest dose level, and one response has lasted nearly five months.

CT1182 also showed a favorable safety profile. No treatment-related serious adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities, or infusion-related reactions were reported. Patients experienced only Grade 1 cytokine release syndrome, while no cases of neurotoxicity, immune-related haemophagocytic syndrome, or severe treatment-related blood toxicities were observed.

According to the company, the findings support the safety and effectiveness of its proprietary CARvivo platform for delivering in vivo CAR-T therapy. The mild side-effect profile could potentially allow treatment in outpatient settings, while complete B-cell depletion observed in responding patients suggests possible future applications in other B-cell-related diseases, including autoimmune disorders.

CARsgen plans to continue dose optimization studies to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose and expects to file for a registrational clinical trial in the first half of 2027.

CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited shares closed at HK$9.30 on November 20, down HK$0.46, or 4.71%, on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

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