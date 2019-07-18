Carrot Inc. Announces Clinical Trial Outcomes for Pivot, its Evidence-based Digital Health Solution for Smoking Cessation

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital health company Carrot Inc. today announced the results of the largest clinical trial yet for Pivot®, its smoking cessation program.1 Investigators enrolled 319 people who smoke and assessed Pivot's impact on participant motivation to quit smoking and cigarettes consumed per day. Six out of 7 participants (85.7%) who completed the study indicated that Pivot increased their motivation to quit, and nearly 1 in 3 (32.4%) achieved a successful quit.

Pivot is an evidence-based, mobile, smoking cessation program that includes an FDA-cleared personalized carbon monoxide breath sensor (quantifies smoking behavior), a mobile app, behavioral counseling, pharmacotherapy, community support, motivational lessons, and a clear road map to help people quit smoking.

The trial included US adult participants who reported smoking cigarettes on a daily basis (averaging 18 cigarettes per day for 26 years). At study entry, 2 of 3 participants (66.5%) indicated they were not ready to quit smoking in the next 30 days. This is clinically relevant because these participants achieved similar quit rates as those who were ready to quit in the next 30 days (32.8% in not ready to quit vs. 31.5% in ready to quit), indicating that Pivot can be effective in a broad population of people who smoke, rather than exclusively in those ready to quit.

"Demonstrating a quit rate of 32.4% exceeded our expectations, mainly because so many participants were not ready to quit smoking when they enrolled in the study," said Jennifer D. Marler, M.D., Sr. Director Clinical and Medical Affairs. "Engagement was high in the trial, with 80% of participants making one or more serious quit attempts (one day of abstinence). We were also encouraged to find that in the cohort that did not achieve a quit during the trial, their daily cigarette consumption was reduced by an average of 29.1%. The data indicates that Pivot can increase motivation to quit, reduce cigarette consumption, and lead to a significant quit rate for a broad population of people who smoke, regardless of their readiness to quit."

