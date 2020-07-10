10.07.2020 05:31:00

Carromex Unveils Pharma Leads, a Groundbreaking Cloud-based Platform for Rapid Drug Analysis and Discovery

SYDNEY and MELBOURNE, Australia, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carromex, a mathematical research-based innovation company based in Australia, unveiled a new cloud-based pharmaceutical software platform called Pharma Leads https://carromex.com/products/pharma-leads/, that is set to significantly contribute to the advancement of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry today. 

The platform provides pharmaceutical companies and researchers with two unique benefits: 

  • First, users can discover potential treatments by merely inputting the genetic sequence of the disease, dramatically reducing the time and costs associated with searching for new treatments.
  • Second, researchers and pharmaceutical companies can rapidly assess the safety and efficacy of the therapy by analyzing its genetic makeup to test if the combination will be harmful to the body.

The discovery was first made by Dr Burzin Bhavnagri while in pursuit of his Ph. D. at the University of Adelaide and is now available publicly for the first time. 

"Representational Consistency is an exciting and entirely new field of mathematics. In my thesis on the development of "Computer Vision using Shape Spaces" and my desire to apply the theory to a real-world example of cancer drug treatment, I discovered a formula which led to the creation of Pharma Leads", said Dr. Burzin.

From the Search for a Cure for Cancer to a Healthcare Breakthrough

In 2012, using his discovery of Representational Consistency, Dr Burzin began to research the 30 known definite carcinogens listed by the International Agency of Cancer Research (IARC), where he discovered a link between representational inconsistency and carcinogens, prompting the search for a cancer treatment using the theory. 

Dr Burzin then discovered that the same process could be used to dramatically reduce the research time and costs associated with drug development and discovery, leading to the creation of the Pharma Leads platform. 

Using Computer Vision to Revolutionize the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharma Leads by Carromex is an interactive online program that works in silico without the need for a database which can systematically analyze a chemical structure or gene sequence. 

The revolutionary platform allows users to access a list of amino acids for a protein sequence or a list of nucleic acids for a gene sequence. The user can also enter the name of the medicines or their chemical structure to analyze a drugs safety and efficacy. 

"Users can choose from searching for a treatment or analyze how a chemical compound may interact with RNA or DNA, for instance, Acetaminophen," Dr Burzin explained further. 

Pharma Leads by Carromex is currently available on Google Cloud for users in the United States. 

For more information, please visit https://carromex.com/products/pharma-leads/ 

About Carromex and the Invention of Pharma leads 

Carromex was founded in the 1980s by the late Dr Nina Bhavnagri and her son Dr Burzin Bhavnagri. For the last eight years, the company has been focusing on mathematical research and program design. 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carromex-unveils-pharma-leads-a-groundbreaking-cloud-based-platform-for-rapid-drug-analysis-and-discovery-301091348.html

SOURCE Carromex

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Givaudan 3’576.00
1.05 %
Roche Hldg G 332.95
0.73 %
Sika 187.10
0.24 %
Geberit 482.40
0.19 %
Lonza Grp 527.20
0.00 %
Swiss Life Hldg 344.80
-1.15 %
Alcon 53.00
-1.23 %
LafargeHolcim 41.79
-1.25 %
Swiss Re 73.04
-1.64 %
CS Group 9.66
-1.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
09.07.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
09.07.20
Dividends: Changing Expectations
09.07.20
SMI-Anleger noch vorsichtig
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Idorsia-Aktien sacken nach Bericht über Aktienplatzierung ab
Dow Jones gibt letztlich kräftiger nach -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Molecular Partners-Aktie schiesst hoch: Molecular Partners arbeitet mit AGC Biologics bei COVID-19-Programm zusammen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO schiesst hoch
VAT-Aktie beflügelt: VAT weist im zweiten Quartal starkes Wachstum aus
Wirecard-Aktie in Rot: US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard
Indexänderung im SMI: Partners Group ersetzen Adecco - Straumann neu im SLI
ams schliesst Übernahme von OSRAM ab
Mark Cuban bewundert Tesla-CEO Elon Musk

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones gibt letztlich kräftiger nach -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
Die Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Donnerstag pessimistisch. Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Abschläge. Der DAX beendet den Donnerstagshandel ohne große Veränderungen zum Vortag. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB