18.06.2021 17:57:00

CarrierHQ Launches Award-Winning Motor Carrier Insurance Offering in Florida

INDIANAPOLIS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarrierHQ, a rapidly growing insurtech company, today announced the launch of its award-winning action-based insurance program in Florida. Carriers with 1-20 trucks will now benefit from this revolutionary new program as these fleets represent the largest segment of the motor carrier market and are an incredibly important part of both Florida's and our country's economies. With the addition of Florida, CarrierHQ is now available in 38 states.

CarrierHQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/CarrierHQ)

CarrierHQ partnered with Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm, to develop an action-based monthly motor carrier insurance program. The program is offered exclusively through CarrierHQ's online platform (www.carrierhq.com) that provides industry-leading products and services to help small carriers lower their costs, increase their cash flow, and grow their business. 

Recently, Aon - CarrierHQ received Celent's industry-leading 2021 Model Insurer Award for Data, Analytics, and AI award for their Small Fleet Advantage product. Small Fleet Advantage is the trucking industry's first and only commercial trucking insurance program to support 100% online quoting, buying, and binding of policies that offer monthly in-term adjustments based on driving data from electronic logging devices ("ELDs"). This program gives carriers with 1-20 trucks control of their insurance costs in-term.

"This service offering has long been missing from the industry. Not only are we bringing a new attractive insurance solution to fleets in Florida, but we're also transforming its delivery – no money down options, instant quotes, and hassle-free online enrollment designed for a mobile workforce", said Brion St Amour, COO, CarrierHQ. "We look forward to helping Florida motor carriers grow their businesses and creating a strong incentive for fleets to operate safely on our nation's roads and highways."

More information on the award-winning motor carrier insurance program and other small fleet services: www.carrierhq.com   

About CarrierHQ
CarrierHQ (carrierhq.com) is the on-the-go portal of competitive and flexible services a new or existing fleet needs to make growing their business easier. One convenient place for no money down insurance (with flexible payment options), factoring, ELD's, and more.

Media Contact
CarrierHQ
Indianapolis, IN
(866) 621-4145

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrierhq-launches-award-winning-motor-carrier-insurance-offering-in-florida-301315555.html

SOURCE CarrierHQ

﻿

