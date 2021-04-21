Carrier Launches New BluEdge Digital Service Offering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier continues to invest in digital technologies to better serve commercial HVAC customers around the globe and to help provide healthier, safer and more efficient buildings. In support of that, Carrier's Commercial Service business is launching a new tiered service offering to complement its existing BluEdge service platform: BluEdge™ Digital. The new digital offering, which can stand alone or be added to existing BluEdge service agreements, connects customers' equipment to Carrier's cloud-based IoT platform, providing them with advanced analytics and actionable insights to visualize, advise and optimize machine health and life cycle outcomes. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The new digital offering expands Carrier's existing BluEdge tiered-service model, with Core level access to BluEdge Digital service included in all BluEdge service agreements. That includes OnDemand service request capability, web / mobile real-time chiller dashboards, prioritized alarm and alert notifications, and performance and vibration reports.

Digitally enabled vibration analysis, which is included in all BluEdge Digital tiers, is made possible due to a new agreement with Augury, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-based machine health solution provider. The addition of proactive vibration analysis will enable Carrier service teams to reduce unplanned maintenance costs for customers. Each reading will provide actionable insights on machine health.

More advanced digital solutions including remote monitoring, performance optimization and predictive services are provided in the Enhance and Elite tiers, while BluEdge Digital Elite tier customers with connected chillers will receive continuous support from BluEdge Command Centers, remote teams of data scientists and engineers that provide real-time monitoring of building and equipment operations. Enhance and Elite-level packages are available as add-ons to traditional BluEdge service platform offerings or as standalone, digital-only agreements.

"With the launch of cutting-edge BluEdge Digital, we will unlock incremental value for our customers, aligned to the evolving and varied needs in verticals including healthcare, commercial buildings, education, hospitality and more," said Gary H. Bobb, vice president, Global Aftermarket, Commercial HVAC, Carrier. "We've listened to customers express their desire to gain advantages from digital technologies. This new platform is ripe for customization, driving efficiency while providing solutions that deliver a strong return on investment for customers."

