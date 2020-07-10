10.07.2020 13:30:00

Carrier Launches Higher-Capacity OptiClean Air Scrubber for Healthy Indoor Air Quality in K-12 Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools make plans and take precautions for reopening in the fall, Carrier today announced the launch of its OptiClean 1500-cfm Dual-Mode Air Scrubber & Negative Air Machine, ideal for helping to maintain clean and healthy indoor air quality in classrooms, cafeterias, libraries, gymnasiums, restrooms and more. The new unit joins the existing OptiClean 500-cfm unit, which was launched in April to help create infectious isolation rooms in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients and is now used in hospitals and dental offices and is ideally suited for individual classroom use. The new model draws air from inside larger spaces, removes many contaminants and discharges cleaner, filtered air. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

The Carrier OptiClean unit draws air from inside a classroom, removing many contaminants and discharging filtered air. One 500-cfm unit can adequately clean the air in an average-sized classroom.

"Schools and school districts around the country are making very difficult decisions about how to adequately prepare to reopen in the fall while keeping their students and teachers safe," said Chris Nelson, Carrier's HVAC President. "Our new OptiClean technology will provide one piece of the puzzle to help protect the health of students and teachers when they return to school. The new units can be plugged into a standard wall outlet in any room where students and teachers congregate during the school day to help reduce contaminants like the coronavirus, improve indoor air quality, and slow the spread of disease."

Like the 500-cfm unit, the new OptiClean 1500-cfm unit plugs into a standard wall outlet and uses a greater than 99.97% efficient, long-life HEPA filter to significantly reduce the presence of coronavirus and other contaminants in the air. OptiClean units exceed the ASHRAE® school reopening recommendation* that portable electric HEPA machines be introduced into each classroom and provide a minimum of two air changes per hour.

The Carrier OptiClean units are portable, taking only about three-square feet of floor space when oriented vertically, and can also be operated horizontally, allowing for convenient, unobstructed placement in classrooms, cafeterias, libraries or gymnasiums. One 500-cfm unit can adequately clean the air in an average-sized classroom; the new 1500-cfm unit is designed for larger spaces. In both cases, multiple units can be used for more expansive spaces.

OptiClean is one of a number of solutions offered through Carrier's Healthy Buildings Program that can aid school districts in enhancing indoor air quality. Other product features and upgrades include filters with high MERV ratings; UV lights; Agion® anti-microbial coating, which can be applied to protect against bacterial growth; economizers; and a Humidi-MiZer® dehumidification system.

For more information, contact your local Carrier expert or visit carrier.com/commercial.

About Carrier
Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.

*When properly specified.

ASHRAE® is a registered service mark of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, Inc.

Contact:

Jeremy Riffle


317.240.5133


Jeremy.S.Riffle@Carrier.com

 

The Carrier OptiClean air scrubber is ideal for maintaining clean and healthy indoor air quality in K-12 schools. The 1500-cfm unit is perfect for larger spaces including libraries, gyms or cafeterias.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carrier-launches-higher-capacity-opticlean-air-scrubber-for-healthy-indoor-air-quality-in-k-12-schools-301091287.html

SOURCE Carrier

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 543.60
3.11 %
Sika 190.10
1.60 %
SGS 2’343.00
1.43 %
LafargeHolcim 42.38
1.41 %
Givaudan 3’622.00
1.29 %
Zurich Insur Gr 336.50
0.42 %
Alcon 53.16
0.30 %
Adecco Group 44.61
0.29 %
Roche Hldg G 333.35
0.12 %
Novartis 81.94
0.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:36
Vontobel: derimail - Bis Montag zeichnen: Lock-In BRC auf Schweizer Bluechips
08:48
SMI droht Ungemach
06:09
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Anschlusskäufe müssen her
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
09.07.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.20
Dividends: Changing Expectations
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Idorsia-Aktien sacken nach Bericht über Aktienplatzierung ab
Meyer Burger-Aktie vom Handel ausgesetzt: Warten auf Abstimmungsresultate zur Kapitalerhöhung
Dow Jones gibt letztlich kräftiger nach -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
ams-Aktie im Plus: Übernahme von OSRAM abgeschlossen
EMS-CHEMIE wird von der Coronavirus-Pandemie hart getroffen - EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie dennoch fester
Molecular Partners-Aktie schiesst hoch: Molecular Partners arbeitet mit AGC Biologics bei COVID-19-Programm zusammen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben NIO an
VAT-Aktie beflügelt: VAT weist im zweiten Quartal starkes Wachstum aus
Wirecard-Aktie in Rot: US-Behörden ermitteln angeblich gegen Wirecard

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX mit leichten Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt schafft am Freitag den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX tendiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Die Anleger in den USA zeigten sich am Donnerstag pessimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB