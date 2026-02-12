Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’547 0.2%  SPI 18’684 0.0%  Dow 50’121 -0.1%  DAX 24’856 -0.5%  Euro 0.9160 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’036 -0.2%  Gold 5’058 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’785 0.3%  Dollar 0.7722 0.1%  Öl 69.6 -0.1% 
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie: Erneut sinkende Pkw-Marge erwartet - Ergebnis soll deutlich anziehen
Deutsche Börse-Aktie etwas höher: Ergebnis auf neuem Rekordniveau gemeldet
thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Verlust ausgeweitet - Hohe Kosten für Stahl-Sanierung
BCV-Aktie: Waadtländer Kantonalbank verdient weniger als im Vorjahr
Bell-Aktie: Umsatzwachstum 2025 - Gewinn durch Einmaleffekte belastet
Plus500 Depot
12.02.2026 08:05:15

Carrefour To Sell Romania Business To Paval Holding For Enterprise Value Of EUR 823 Mln

(RTTNews) - French retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF.PK, CRRFY.PK) announced Thursday that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Paval Holding for the sale of Carrefour Romania, based on an enterprise value of 823 million euros.

The company said the completion of the sale is expected to occur in the second half, subject to customary regulatory authorizations.

Carrefour noted that the operation is part of the strategic review initiated at the beginning of 2025.

Carrefour Romania operates a multi-format network of 478 stores, including 55 hypermarkets, 191 supermarkets, 202 convenience stores and 30 discount stores. The unit generated gross sales, including VAT, of 3.2 billion euros in 2024 and 2025e, representing approximately 3.5% of Group sales.

Paval Holding is the investment vehicle of the Paval family, Romanian entrepreneurs.

Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO, Carrefour, said, "Following the major transactions completed over the past twelve months—notably the buyout of minority interests in Carrefour Brazil and the sale of Carrefour Italy—the Group is pursuing its transformation and refocusing on its three core countries. It is with this momentum that we will present the key pillars of our new strategic plan next Wednesday."

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Sandoz
NEU✅ Siemens Energy
weiter im Fokus: Howmet Aerospace

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Dollarama
❌ JP Morgan Chase

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

07:44 Europa mit Rückenwind
11.02.26 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte im Aufwind
11.02.26 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
11.02.26 2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch inkl. Rebalancing
11.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – An der 25‘000er-Marke ausgebremst
10.02.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’077.89 19.88 SA5BBU
Short 14’373.50 13.86 SE0BNU
Short 14’931.93 8.78 BTYSJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’547.08 11.02.2026 17:31:39
Long 12’984.93 19.88 SGYBGU
Long 12’670.98 13.65 SRWBTU
Long 12’131.44 8.86 SXMBOU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Mittwochnachmittag vermehrt von Rheinmetall
TKMS-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Geschäftsquartal
Nach dem Absturz: Gold, Silber und Bitcoin als Einstiegschance?
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) veröffentlicht Bewertung: Allianz-Aktie mit Buy
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Vormittag in Rot
Schindler-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Weniger Umsatz - Gewinn deutlich gesteigert
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall tendiert am Vormittag südwärts
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon gibt am Nachmittag ab
DAX 40-Wert Vonovia SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vonovia SE von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Mittwochvormittag im Minusbereich

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich

Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am Donnerstag uneins. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch schliesslich etwas stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex steckte Verluste ein. Die Wall Street schloss knapp im Minus.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
08:01 OTS: KPMG AG / Deutsche Unternehmen blicken optimistisch nach Mittel- und ...
08:01 OTS: Engel & Völkers Commercial GmbH / Zinshausmarkt: Transaktionen steigen ...
07:58 Scheidende Merck-Chefin wechselt an die Spitze von Arzneimittelhersteller Sanofi
07:41 AB InBev-Aktie: Operatives Ergebnis etwas stärker als erwartet gesteigert
07:40 Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie: Rote Zahlen zum Jahresstart
07:37 Flüge in Dresden und Leipzig/Halle wegen Streiks gestrichen
07:37 Russland überzieht Ukraine mit neuen schweren Angriffen
07:44 KWS SAAT-Aktie tiefrot: Umsatzwarnung - Agrarmarkt bleibt gedämpft
07:31 Zahl der gestrichenen Flüge in Frankfurt unklar
07:31 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: 25.000-Dax-Punkte im Fokus