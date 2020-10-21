SMI 10’146 -0.4%  SPI 12’679 -0.2%  Dow 28’309 0.4%  DAX 12’737 -0.9%  Euro 1.0726 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’228 -0.5%  Gold 1’907 0.1%  Dollar 0.9069 0.0%  Öl 42.8 0.8% 

21.10.2020 04:00:00

Carrefour Chooses Insider to Deliver Individualized Supermarket Experiences with AI

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrefour, the globally renowned supermarket chain, partnered with Insider to drive immersive digital experiences for its customers worldwide.

Insider will help the brand connect data from multiple online and offline sources, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI and individualize experiences across channels with precision.

Insider's feature-rich Growth Management Platform helps 800+ top brands including UNIQLO, Samsung, Toyota, Mediamarkt, New Balance,Estee Lauder, Philips, Virgin, Avon, AVIS, Marks & Spencer, Dominos, Nissan, BBVA, IKEA and CNN drive their digital growth through highly individualized multichannel experiences. Insider helps global brands improve ROAS (Return on Ad Spend), optimize CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost), increase Conversion Rates, AOV (Average Order Value), and LTV (Lifetime Value).

"Insider has enabled us to implement ideas quickly and effectively, which is essential to our promise of delivering an interactive and responsive brand experience. Also, in the past few months that we have worked with Insider, we have always been able to reach out to them and communicate to resolve any issues that we come across. Insider's growth consultants suggested groundbreaking ideas to us, like the push-based cart recovery scenario which got us a conversion uplift of 350%. We knew that Insider's platform is a one-stop solution for all our online activities. Insider is a continuously evolving all-in-one marketing platform that allows us to access the latest technology – a great tool for anyone looking to create impactful customer experiences," said Michael Chen, E-Commerce Manager at Carrefour.

Watch Success Story:
How Carrefour Achieved a Conversion Rate Uplift of 350%

Insider continuously extends its capabilities with the latest technologies and channels such as WhatsApp Business API and Facebook Messenger for businesses while developing solutions to tackle key pain points of marketers, such as product discovery (InStory).

The integration of the platform to your existing tech stack is quite easy and does not create a burden for your IT team. Once integrated, you can start designing experiences within minutes.

Read Insider reviews from users on G2.

Check out more Insider success stories here.

About Insider

Insider is a B2B SaaS company with a unique approach to multichannel experience orchestration that recently announced its $32 Million Series C funding round, led by Riverwood Capital and joined by Sequoia, Wamda, and Endeavor Catalyst. Insider has been recently featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the #1 leader on G2Crowd's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids with a 4.7/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 14 quarters in a row. CrunchBase recently ranked Insider's co-founder and CEO Hande Cilingir as one of the top women CEOs outside of the US.

Insider has 24 offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Helsinki, Barcelona, Dubai, Moscow, Warsaw, Taipei, Jakarta, Manila, Wellington, Istanbul, Kiev, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Brussels, Amsterdam, Luxemburg, Ankara, and Kuala Lumpur.

Contact: Singapore, Wai Teng Yong  +65 9841 0300

SOURCE Insider

