08.06.2021

Carousell Sets Its Sights on a New Era of Growth with CFO Appointment

SINGAPORE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carousell Group, one of the world's largest and fastest growing classifieds under the brands Carousell, Mudah, Cho Tot and OneKyat, today announced the appointment of former Razer Inc. executive, Edwin Chan, as its Chief Financial Officer.

Edwin Chan, CFO, Carousell

Edwin will be responsible for overseeing Carousell Group's overall capital strategy, including corporate development, fundraising, as well as mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, corporate controllership and accounting, financial reporting, investor relations, legal and compliance functions will fall within Edwin's remit. Riding on Carousell Group's explosive growth thus far, his appointment will be pivotal to further cementing the company's classifieds leadership in Southeast Asia through accelerated organic growth and via continued consolidation. Edwin reports to Co-founder and Group CEO, Quek Siu Rui.

"It is an absolute privilege to partner Edwin and welcome him to our team. His passion for our mission, depth of company building experience leading Razer from Series A to IPO, and exemplary leadership will be invaluable as we chart our next chapter in our mission to inspire the world to start selling. Lucas, Marcus and I look forward to working with Edwin and learning from each other to better serve our community of tens of millions of users across our eight markets in Asia, and to make secondhand the first choice," said Siu Rui.

Edwin had a long and successful inning at Razer Inc. where he played a pivotal role in their hundred-fold growth in value by building a high-performing global team of finance, accounting, tax and investor relations functions. Leveraging his 12-year experience in leading Razer from its early stages as a Series A startup right through to its IPO, Edwin brings to Carousell his expertise in investments, corporate finance and strategic business transformation.

"Carousell is on the cusp of spearheading a powerful new era in online commerce. It is not like any of the businesses I have helped build before. Being a fan and user of the platform, it led me to connecting with Siu Rui many years ago. I have since continued to admire the co-founders and their journey in building Carousell to become a truly people-oriented, mission-focused company. I am truly honoured to be part of the team's journey as Carousell continues to be at the cutting edge of reimagining online classifieds and becoming the leading brand in key vertical segments," said Edwin.

About Carousell Group

Carousell Group is one of the world's largest and fastest growing classifieds marketplace platforms across Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Started in August 2012, Carousell Group began in Singapore and now has a leading presence in eight markets under the brands Carousell, Mudah.my, Cho Tot and OneKyat, serving tens of millions of monthly active users. Carousell Group is backed by leading investors including Telenor Group, Rakuten Ventures, Naver and Sequoia Capital India. Visit here for more information.

For further information, please contact:

Jarieul Wong
Regional Comms Lead
jarieul.wong@carousell.com
+65-9188-3227

SOURCE Carousell

