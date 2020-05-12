12.05.2020 17:30:00

Carousel Group Launches SportsBetting.com in US Online Gambling Market

DENVER, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carousel Group, a privately-held holding company that operates in the regulated online gaming industry, announced today the launch of SportsBetting.com after being granted an internet sports betting operator license from the Colorado Division of Gaming on April 30.

The company's flagship brand, www.SportsBetting.com, will serve as the web and mobile app betting odds portal for customers within Colorado state lines.

"This is our first venture in the U.S. so our resources are focused and committed to the Colorado market," Carousel Group CEO Daniel Graetzer said. "Colorado and its residents embody what our company values – a progressive and innovative approach to business and life – so we are thrilled to be making our rookie debut in such a great state."

Carousel Group is partnering with local TV, radio, podcasts and print, as well as restaurants and bars, to expand the brand's reach and awareness. Local businesses are encouraged to contact the company to present sponsorship opportunities.

The group also plans to support state-run charities and non-profit organizations.

"We want to dig our heels into the grass and snow and make a lasting footprint in Colorado's community and economy," Graetzer said. "While some of our competitors have closed their doors and laid off employees in the U.S., we're looking to hire local talent."

In another atypical approach, SportsBetting.com runs on Carousel Group's proprietary in-house platform, which allows it to bring a unique product to the market. This is in contrast to the methodology many gambling companies have taken over the last two years since sports betting became legal in the U.S.

"We have built our business behind a team with more than 50 years of experience in the gaming industry. That, combined with our own technology, gives us a huge advantage over the competition," Graetzer added. "It's in our DNA to be innovative and with our own infrastructure we will offer something fresh, exciting and customer-driven to the U.S. betting community."

SportsBetting.com is in the deep development stages and will be live prior to the 2020 football season.

Carousel Group (www.carouselgroup.net) is a rapidly growing holding company, established in 2017, with the mission to build a global iGaming empire in the regulated online gambling space. Formed by top executives with more than 50 years of collective experience in the gaming industry, Carousel Group and its flagship brands (www.SportsBetting.com, www.RaceBook.com) utilize proprietary technology to offer market-leading odds behind a customer-first experience. The company's core values are to grow investment capital, provide job security and long-term careers for its employees while also creating a positive impact on the industry by respecting and nurturing regulation, promoting responsible gaming and practicing corporate social responsibilities.

