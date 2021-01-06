SMI 10’673 -0.2%  SPI 13’276 -0.3%  Dow 30’391.6000 0.6%  DAX 13’791 1.0%  Euro 1 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’584 1.0%  Gold 1’931.4000 -0.9%  Bitcoin 30’625 2.6%  Dollar 0.8768 -0.2%  Öl 53.6 0.1% 
06.01.2021 13:45:00

Carolinas AGC Announces 2021 Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce that the 2020 Board of Directors will extend its service throughout 2021. The CAGC Board is made up of the following members:

Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/)

Chair: Casey Schwager, Sloan Construction Company, Inc.
Chair Elect:  Charlie Wilson, C. T. Wilson Construction Company
Treasurer: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty 
Vice Chair: Dean Wilson, Hood Construction Company, Inc.
Immediate Past Chair: Ron Brown, State Utility Contractors, Inc. 
CAGC President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC
Building Division Chair: Marty Moser, Barnhill Contracting Company
Utility Division Chair: Lynn Hansen, Crowder Constructors, Inc. 
Highway Division Chair: Marty McKee, King Asphalt, Inc.
Specialty Division Chair: Mark Muller, Wayne Brothers Companies
Supplier/Service Division Chair: Steven Bimbo, Smith, Terry, Johnson & Windle
Directors at Large
Ty Edmondson, T. A. Loving Co.
Sam Young, Young & McQueen Grading Co., Inc.
David Hamilton, Batson-Cook Company, Inc.
Appointed Directors
Elliott Botzis, Vulcan Materials Company
Adam Phanmiller, McGriff Insurance Services

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. For more information regarding the CAGC call 704/372-1450.

(Media Contact: Lori McGovern, 704/222-8246)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carolinas-agc-announces-2021-board-of-directors-301201311.html

SOURCE Carolinas AGC

