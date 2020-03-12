Carola Lavén Leaves her Position at Castellum

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carola Lavén informed that she is leaving her position as Investments Director and vice president of Castellum. Carola is appointed as CEO of Besqab.

Carola Lavén was recruited to Castellum in 2019 with assignments of developing and increasing the project portfolio, as well as being responsible for investments and portfolio transfer. Castellum's work with a growing project portfolio continue as planned and many interesting projects are already under way.

"We have had a good collaboration. Carola has received an offer, which she has chosen to accept. We wish her the best of luck in her new assignment," says Henrik Saxborn, CEO, Castellum AB.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on Mars 12, 2020, at 9.00 AM CET.

