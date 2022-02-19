SMI 12’010 -0.5%  SPI 15’186 -0.6%  Dow 34’079 -0.7%  DAX 15’043 -1.5%  Euro 1.0434 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’074 -1.0%  Gold 1’895 -0.1%  Bitcoin 36’837 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9214 0.1%  Öl 93.7 0.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
19.02.2022 01:27:00

CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE WILL PARTICIPATE IN CDC CRUISE UPDATES; PROVIDES UPDATES TO GUESTS

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line confirmed that it will participate in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters, and is advising guests of the following changes:

  • Effective with cruises departing Mar. 1, masks on board will be recommended but not required.  There may, however, be certain venues and events where masks will be required. 
  • Carnival will continue to meet the standard of vaccinated cruises, but children under five years old will not be included in any vaccinated guest calculation, and thus will not be required to receive an exemption to sail. 
  • Effective with cruises departing Mar. 1, some additional flexibility in pre-cruise testing requirements will become available. Please visit the Carnival Have Fun. Be Safe. web page for more information.

"We have had a very successful restart of guest operations thanks to the support of our guests, the commitment of our shipboard team, and the effective protocols we have put in place," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.  "The public health situation has continued to improve, providing confidence about these changes.  Our protocols will evolve as we continue to remain dedicated to protecting the public health of our guests, crew and the communities we visit."

Duffy said that Carnival's highest responsibility and top priority is always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel. "We appreciate the ongoing collaboration among multiple government agencies, as well as the support of Alaska officials and other delegations," she added.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-cruise-line-will-participate-in-cdc-cruise-updates-provides-updates-to-guests-301486017.html

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es, um in den Kryptomarkt zuinvestieren?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, worin die Vorteile eines Investments über Zertifikate in Kryptowährungen liegen.

Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.02.22 Moderna-Chef stößt eigene Aktien ab
18.02.22 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
18.02.22 Marktüberblick: RWE haussiert nach Prognoseanhebung
18.02.22 SMI nimmt Talfahrt wieder auf
18.02.22 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall am 10er-EMA / EUR/USD – Trendkanal im Wochenchart hält
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.02.22 Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ukraine-Konflikt und Zinssorgen im Fokus: Wall Street geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- SMI beendet Handelswoche im Minus -- DAX schliesst tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Sika-Aktie schlussendlich dennoch leichter: Sika überbietet 2021 Rekordgewinn aus dem Vorjahr
Novartis-Aktie verliert letztendlich: Novartis schliesst Übernahme von Gyroscope ab - Sandoz startet generisches Lenalidomid
Clariant ernennt Richard Haldimann zum Leiter Technologie und Nachhaltigkeit - Clariant-Aktie schliesst tiefer
BB Biotech-Aktie beendet Sitzung im Minus: BB Biotech verbucht 2021 Verlust - sieht 2022 attraktive Anlagechancen
Allianz-Aktie fällt: Allianz kauft erneut Aktien zurück und hebt Dividende an
ARK Invests "Big Ideas 2022": Ether-Marktkapitalisierung könnte bis 2030 die 20 Billionen-US-Dollar-Marke knacken
Valiant-Aktie im Plus: Valiant äussert sich genauer zu Schliessungen von Geschäftsstellen
Metaverse: Handel mit virtuellen Immobilien erreicht 2021 Umsatz von mehr als 500 Millionen US-Dollar
Sulzer-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Sulzer 2021 mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - Optimismus für 2022

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit