22.03.2021 12:45:00

Carnival Cruise Line Names Discover The World As General Sales Agent For Argentina And Brazil

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line has appointed Discover the World as its new General Sales Agent (GSA) in two key Latin American markets, including Argentina and Brazil, effective March 15, 2021. Discover the World is an innovative global sales leader in the travel industry with a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries.

Discover the World's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Discover the World Marketing) (PRNewsFoto/)

"We are very pleased to launch this new partnership in Argentina and Brazil with Discover the World, which offers wide-ranging technological capabilities to support their impressive marketing and digital media platforms," said Adolfo Perez, Senior Vice President – Global Sales and Trade Marketing for Carnival Cruise Line. "We're looking forward to working with the team at Discover the World in building upon our success in these two important Latin American markets."

"Our offices are ready to accept the challenge of becoming Carnival Cruise Line's GSA in Brazil and Argentina. The excellent trade relationships that our sales teams in Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo have along with our operation technology, and higher marketing investment will allow us to take Carnival Cruise Line to the next level in these markets," added Charlie Ryan, Vice President for Latin America at Discover the World.

Troy Cranmer, Head of Cruise at Discover the World, said "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Carnival Cruise Line and help them increase their distribution into Latin America."

For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com or call +44 203 598 8030 or +1 480 707 5566.

About Discover the World
Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of more than 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of its clients and trade industry partners every day.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-cruise-line-names-discover-the-world-as-general-sales-agent-for-argentina-and-brazil-301251306.html

SOURCE Discover the World

