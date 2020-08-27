27.08.2020 01:00:00

Carnival Cruise Line extends pause for all departures from Australia through 2 December 2020

SYDNEY, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line said today that in light of continuing Australian travel restrictions, it is extending its pause in departures from Australia through 2 December 2020 for Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor.

Carnival had previously announced pauses through 29 October and is now notifying guests and travel agents about these new cancellations.

Carnival will resume cruising when the time is right and will do so with enhanced health measures developed in conjunction with government authorities, public health experts, local ports of call and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). 

Carnival Cruise Line appreciates the understanding and support of our guests and travel agent partners and looks forward to warmly welcoming our guests back on board as soon as possible.

The company is making contact with guests and travel agents who are impacted and is offering flexible options for all those affected. 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-cruise-line-extends-pause-for-all-departures-from-australia-through-2-december-2020-301119178.html

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 217.40
2.16 %
Givaudan 3’853.00
1.72 %
Geberit 529.00
1.46 %
CS Group 10.23
1.14 %
Adecco Group 48.50
1.13 %
Novartis 78.78
0.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 341.50
0.38 %
Swisscom 511.40
0.27 %
Swiss Re 74.14
-0.05 %
Alcon 53.04
-1.38 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.08.20
UBS: Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
26.08.20
SMI taucht wieder ab
25.08.20
Vontobel: Vontobel Volt®: Geld investieren im aktuellen Marktumfeld?
25.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
24.08.20
Gold, Dollar Signaling Inflation Risk?
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben NIO an
Credit Suisse integriert NAB in Schweizer Geschäft und schliesst Filialen - Aktie letztlich leichter
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger steigt himmelwärts
Stadler Rail von Corona im Halbjahr gebremst - Stadler-Aktie dennoch höher
Dow Jones mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Salesforce-Aktie schiesst auf Allzeithoch: Salesforce erhöht Jahresprognose nach starkem Quartal
Teslas Stellung am Automarkt: Wie der US-Elektroautobauer seine Konkurrenten hinter sich lässt
Swisscom-Aktie leichter: Weko eröffnet neue Untersuchung gegen Swisscom im Bereich Breitbandanbindung
Wirecard-Aktie tiefrot: Amtsgericht München eröffnet Wirecard-Insolvenzverfahren - 730 Mitarbeitern und den Vorständen gekündigt
Glencore-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Glencore wird von Gericht in Sambia zu Entschädigung verurteilt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Dow Jones schliesst freundlich, NASDAQ Composite nach Allzeithoch sehr fest -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich im Minus
An der Wall Street entwickelten sich die Kurse zur Wochenmitte nach oben - wenn auch in unterschiedlichem Tempo. Die heimischen Märkte verbuchten am Mittwoch Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls im Plus. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Mittwoch vorwiegend Verluste aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB