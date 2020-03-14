14.03.2020 01:30:00

Carnival Cruise Line Announces Pause In Service

MIAMI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line announced today that it is pausing operations immediately across its fleet of ships based in North America and will resume them on Friday, April 10.  All ships currently at sea will continue their voyages and return to their homeports as scheduled.

Throughout this COVID-19 situation that has now turned into a global pandemic, we have implemented higher and higher levels of screening, monitoring and sanitation protocols to protect the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve. While Carnival has not had a diagnosed case linked to our operation we realize this situation is bigger than the cruise industry and we will continue to do our part to support public officials to manage and contain this unprecedented public health challenge. 

We are contacting booked guests directly regarding their cruise and their options.

Our guests have been tremendously patient and understanding as we have reacted to a rapidly changing situation and a desire to be responsive to authorities in the U.S. and the destinations we visit.  We are very sorry that this decision will disrupt the vacation plans for our guests and look forward to resuming operations and providing our guests safe, fun and memorable vacations.  And it goes without saying, we can only do that with the support of our outstanding onboard team members who have been nothing short of amazing during this prolonged period of challenge.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-cruise-line-announces-pause-in-service-301023389.html

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.03.20
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
13.03.20
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
13.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
13.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Coronavirus und Ölpreis-Krieg: Credit Suisse reduziert Wachstumsprognose
Corona-Panik: Katastrophen-Fonds mit bestem Monat seit über zehn Jahren
Franken steigt zu Euro und Dollar - die Gründe
KW 11: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Das Coronavirus und seine drastischen Folgen für die Schweizer Wirtschaft
Tesla – Absturz nach Kursexplosion
Slack-Aktie zweistellig im Minus: Slack kann mit mehr Umsatz punkten
Medicago annonce la production d'un candidat-vaccin viable pour la COVID-19

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB