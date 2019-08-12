Carnival Corporation Promotes Chris Donald to Senior VP, Corporate Environmental Compliance

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest leisure travel company, today announced the promotion of Chris Donald to senior vice president of corporate environmental compliance. Donald will continue to serve in his role as the company's corporate compliance manager, reporting directly to Peter C. Anderson, the newly appointed chief ethics and compliance officer for Carnival Corporation.

In his new role, Donald will continue leading Carnival Corporation's ongoing corporate environmental compliance efforts. His scope includes an expansion of strategic programs to continuously improve environmental training, operations and reporting across the company's nine global cruise line brands, and overseeing the company-wide commitment to environmental compliance, excellence and leadership.

Donald is also responsible for the development and ongoing management of Operation Oceans Alive, the corporation's environmental commitment and stewardship program, officially launched in 2018. Designed to promote a culture of transparency, learning and commitment within Carnival Corporation, Operation Oceans Alive ensures that employees receive environmental education, training and oversight, as part of the company's ongoing commitment to protecting the oceans, seas and destinations in which it operates.

Serving for the past two years as vice president of corporate environmental compliance, Donald plays an integral role in leading environmental compliance initiatives, including enhancing procedures, developing training, installing equipment, improving audit processes and implementing multiple programs that improve operations related to environmental compliance, operations and commitment.

"I feel fortunate to have worked with Chris over the last several years in multiple roles related to environmental compliance and safety," said Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation. "Chris has played a key leadership role in helping us further our commitment to protecting and preserving the oceans, seas and destinations we visit around the world. In this expanded capacity, I am confident he will continue to successfully lead our ongoing efforts to be proactive stewards of our environment and improve our operations with a relentless focus on environmental compliance, excellence and leadership."

Since joining Carnival Corporation in 2007, Donald has held a number of roles with increasing responsibility, including positions supporting the company's policy development, internal audits and investigations. He previously served as senior director of safety and occupational safety, and director of safety policy, focused on enhancing the company's fire prevention, detection and suppression systems.

Donald began his career as a marine engineer in 1997, serving at sea for 10 years, including engineering positions at ExxonMobil, Windstar Cruises and Carnival Corporation's Holland America Line brand. Since 2007, Donald has served within various shore-side management positions in the areas of Health, Environmental, Safety and Security compliance.

Donald is a member of the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE). He holds an associate degree in marine engineering from Glasgow College of Nautical Studies in Scotland.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 103 ships with 243,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 19 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for the OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, the OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

Additional information can be found on www.carnival.com, www.princess.com, www.hollandamerica.com, www.seabourn.com, www.pocruises.com.au, www.costacruise.com, www.aida.de, www.pocruises.com and www.cunard.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-corporation-promotes-chris-donald-to-senior-vp-corporate-environmental-compliance-300900185.html

SOURCE Carnival Corporation & plc