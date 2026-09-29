Carnival Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Stock Jump 11.7% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, leisure travel company Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK) provided adjusted earnings guidance for the fourth quarter, and raised adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of approximately $0.20 per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings of approximately $2.24 per share, up from the prior forecast of approximately $2.21 per share.

"For full-year 2027, both booked occupancy and pricing are at record levels, providing a strong foundation for another year of solid yield growth. Looking further ahead, 2028 is also off to an excellent start at higher occupancy and prices than last year," said Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein.

In Tuesday's regular trading session on the NYSE, CCL is trading at $24.75, up $2.59 or 11.70 percent.

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