SMI 10’394 0.2%  SPI 12’911 0.1%  Dow 30’178 0.4%  DAX 13’278 0.1%  Euro 1.0761 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’526 -0.1%  Gold 1’871 0.5%  Bitcoin 16’740 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8892 -0.2%  Öl 48.8 0.3% 

Die richtige ETF-Auswahl: Synthetisch vs. physisch und wie Investoren die US-Quellensteuer auf Dividenden vermeiden können Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
08.12.2020 20:01:00

Carnegie Museum Of Natural History Announces New Exhibitions Director

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a national search, Carnegie Museum of Natural History welcomes Sarah Crawford as its new Director of Exhibitions. Crawford succeeds Becca Shreckengast, who left the museum earlier in 2020.

Sarah Crawford, Director of Exhibitions at Carnegie Museum of Natural History. Image credit: Tim Evans

Crawford formerly served as Senior Manager of Exhibition Design and Development at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. Prior to her position at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County she was an exhibition developer at the San Diego Museum of Us, San Diego, CA and the Field Museum of Natural History, Chicago, IL.

Crawford has developed 18 permanent, temporary, and traveling exhibitions including The Cyrus Tang Hall of ChinaMummies: Images of the AfterlifePostSecret, and Rise Up LA: A Century of Votes for Women.

"I'm thrilled to return to Pittsburgh and to become part of this amazing community once again," said Crawford. "It's such an honor to join the team of this beloved museum and the entire Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh family. I look forward to advancing the great work of those who have led this wonderful exhibitions department before me."

"From a very impressive group of candidates, Sarah emerged as a clear favorite," said Stephen Tonsor, Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Interim Director of Carnegie Museum of Natural History. "Her ingenuity and aesthetic in exhibit design, her mastery in making the most of her budget, her embrace of the collaborative ethic we've been working on in the natural history museum, and her unbridled enthusiasm made it clear to us that she is the kind of leader we've been seeking."

Crawford was selected following a national search guided by senior search consultant Daniel Keegan of Museum Search & Reference, a firm in Manchester, NH and Boston, MA, of which the Principal is Marilyn Hoffman

About Carnegie Museum of Natural History
Carnegie Museum of Natural History, one of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, is among the top natural history museums in the country. It maintains, preserves, and interprets an extraordinary collection of millions of objects and scientific specimens used to broaden understanding of evolution, conservation, and biodiversity. More information is available by calling 412.622.3131 or by visiting the website, www.carnegiemnh.org

 

Carnegie Museum of Natural History Logo (PRNewsfoto/Carnegie Museum of Natural Hist)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnegie-museum-of-natural-history-announces-new-exhibitions-director-301188734.html

SOURCE Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 551.20
2.84 %
SGS 2’616.00
2.35 %
Givaudan 3’642.00
2.33 %
Sika 226.80
1.39 %
Geberit 526.80
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 224.50
-0.49 %
UBS Group 12.87
-0.54 %
Swiss Re 81.74
-0.99 %
Swiss Life Hldg 402.50
-1.15 %
CS Group 11.59
-1.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:40
Vontobel: Germany’s next 10: Potenzielle Newcomer im DAX®
16:03
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
15:45
Gold-Silver Price Gap Narrows
14:49
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
12:30
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV
09:34
SMI-Anleger weiterhin wenig inspiriert
04.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.12.20
Schroders: Wie sich ein Produkt durch Nachhaltigkeit absetzen kann
25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
mehr
Märkte in Wartestellung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktien sacken wegen Spekulationen um Sensoren zweistellig ab
ARYZTA-Aktie gesucht: Neues Elliott-Angebot bestätigt und Geschäftsteil verkauft - Elliott bezieht Stellung
Schweiz unterzeichnet Vertrag für Impfstoff von Pfizer/BioNTech - Aktien fest
Relief-Aktie deutlich fester: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen Rekrutierungsziel für Studie für Corona-Mittel
Swiss Re-Aktie schwächelt: Beteiligung an Versicherungs-Startup Getsafe
UBS-Analysten: 2021 wird "Jahr der Erneuerung"
Wasserstoff-Mobilität: Ineos und Hyundai kündigen Kooperation an
CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an - CureVac-Aktie im Plus
Roche-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Weitere Blutkrebs-Kandidaten präsentiert
Tesla-Aktie verliert: Tesla will sich mit weiterer Kapitalerhöhung bis zu 5 Milliarden Dollar besorgen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI macht Verluste schlussendlich wett -- DAX schliesst kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leicht im Minus
Am Dienstag rettete sich der Schweizer Leitindex letztlich ins Plus. In Deutschland war wenig Bewegung auszumachen. Die Märkten in Fernost gaben am Dienstag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit