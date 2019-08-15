Carnegie Library Workers Vote to Join United Steelworkers

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh voted overwhelmingly to join the United Steelworkers (USW) union today after launching their organizing campaign in June. They are seeking a collective bargaining agreement that would cover employees across 19 branches and the library support center.

"We are honored to welcome these vital community builders into our growing union," said USW International President Thomas M. Conway. "This is a big step toward making the library more fair and equitable for the workers that keep it thriving."

The United Library Workers began discussing unionization last summer in hopes of gaining a voice when it comes to making decisions that affect the library, the people they serve, and their own working environment.

"I am so excited for us to start this next chapter and look forward to working toward a contract that we deserve," said Isabelle Toomey, a children's librarian at the Downtown and Business branch. "And I am proud of my fellow co-workers for coming together and utilizing our right to organize."

The Teamsters and SEIU currently represent the Carnegie Library's drivers and environmental service workers. This new effort includes all 321 remaining eligible staff who will join a growing number of white-collar Steelworkers in Allegheny County.

