SMI 11'166 0.9%  SPI 14'664 1.0%  Dow 34'661 0.4%  DAX 15'797 0.9%  Euro 0.9599 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'283 1.0%  Gold 1'941 0.5%  Bitcoin 24'339 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8957 -0.2%  Öl 93.8 -0.6% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Baloise1241051Partners Group2460882Arm129235510Holcim1221405Richemont21048333
Pinterest-Aktie deutlich höher: Aktienrückkaufprogramm und stärkeres Wachstum geplant
AstraZeneca-Aktie legt zu: AstraZeneca übernimmt Pfizer-Gentherapie-Portfolio - Pfizer-Aktie knapp im Minus
ZGKB-Aktie stabil: Zuger Kantonalbank Aktie stellt Kundenberater von UBS und Credit Suisse ein
DOTTIKON ES-Aktie legt zu: Rolf Jens Schaller wird Leiter Qualitätsmanagement bei DOTTIKON ES
VAT-Aktie im Plus: VAT weiterhin mit Kurzarbeit - um drei Monate verlängert
18.09.2023 15:27:31

Carnegie Council Opens Registration for Global Ethics Day Keynote Event on October 18

Join the free virtual event and plan your own Global Ethics Day 2023 activations

New York, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs has opened registration for its 2023 Global Ethics Day keynote event, "Unlocking Cooperation,” taking place on October 18 at 12:00pm ET. Featuring a panel discussion led by Carnegie Council President Joel Rosenthal, the free-to-attend virtual event will examine the psychology of cooperation and its potential to address global-scale challenges. Together, the panelists will explore how we might motivate individuals to act more cooperatively and discuss how multilateral cooperation can help tackle shared challenges from climate change to AI to political violence.  

Register for Global Ethics Day keynote event: "Unlocking Cooperation” 

In addition to attending the keynote event, individuals and organizations from around the world are encouraged to plan their own Global Ethics Day activations. For guidance and tools on how to participate, please visit the Global Ethics Day 2023 site to access key messages, a social media toolkit, and other resources. Activities may include debates, panels, social media campaigns, articles/blogs, pop-up events, and so much more. See examples of past activations here.   

Access Global Ethics Day Resources 

Remember to share your activations online using #GlobalEthicsDay. Participants are also encouraged to share their Global Ethics Day plans with Carnegie Council via an online contact form for a chance to be featured on the Council’s social media platforms and Global Ethics Day materials. Stay up to date on the latest Global Ethics Day news by subscribing to the Carnegie Ethics Newsletter and following Carnegie Council on LinkedIn, Instagram, Threads, X, and?Facebook.  

 

About Carnegie Council   

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an independent nonprofit that works to empower ethics globally by identifying and addressing the most critical ethical issues of today and tomorrow. Founded by Andrew Carnegie over a century ago, we set the global ethical agenda and work for an ethical future by convening leading experts, building active communities, producing agenda-setting resources, and catalyzing the creation of ethical solutions to global problems. Join us in using the power of ethics to build a better world. Carnegie Council is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) institution. For more information, please visit CarnegieCouncil.org, subscribe to "Carnegie Council” wherever you get your podcasts, and engage with us on LinkedInYouTubeX, Instagram, Facebook, and Threads.?? 


Inside Trading & Investment

10:47 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:37 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post unter Druck
08:00 Auf den Schultern von Riesen – Europas Mega-Caps
19.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
19.09.23 NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
19.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
19.09.23 Aufschwung gebremst
18.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken höher - Eurokurs nach Tief seit März mit Stabilisierung
Diese 60 Jahre alte Öl-Wette bringt Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger noch immer viel Geld ein
Vor Fed-Zinsentscheid: SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost geben letztendlich nach
Meyer Burger-Aktie, ARYZTA-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Aktien waren seit dem Corona-Einbruch die besten Performer
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz nähert sich EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Biosimilar - Trastuzumab bekommt EMA-Empfehlung
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Goldpreis steigt vor Zinsentscheid der Fed auf höchsten Stand seit zwei Wochen

