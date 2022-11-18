SMI 11'045 1.2%  SPI 14'116 1.0%  Dow 33'746 0.6%  DAX 14'432 1.2%  Euro 0.9866 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'925 1.2%  Gold 1'750 -0.6%  Bitcoin 15'889 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9543 0.0%  Öl 87.9 -2.4% 
Top News
KW 46: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Marktexperte Jim Cramer empfiehlt diese 10 US-Aktien der alten Garde zum Kauf
Chinesische E-Commerce-Firmen expandieren in die USA: Was das für Amazon bedeutet
Berufswelt im Wandel: Neue Berufe, die in den vergangenen Jahren entstanden
Bridgewater Associates: Das Ray Dalio Depot im dritten Quartal 2022
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...

CarMax Aktie [Valor: 1484907 / ISIN: US1431301027]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.11.2022 00:02:53

CarMax Appoints Charles Wilson As COO

CarMax
62.64 CHF 0.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Used vehicle retailer CarMax, Inc. (KMX) on Friday said it has appointed Charles Joseph Wilson as Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective immediately.

Wilson joined CarMax in 1995 as a buyer-in-training at the Raleigh, North Carolina store, where he was subsequently promoted to buyer and then senior buyer.

Wilson later served as purchasing manager at two CarMax stores in southern Florida before being promoted to regional vice president of merchandising. He was promoted to assistant vice president, auction services and merchandising development in 2008, vice president, auction services and merchandising development in 2013, and then vice president, merchandising operations in 2016. In 2017, Mr. Wilson was promoted to senior vice president, store strategy and logistics.

As COO, Wilson will receive an annual base salary of $625,000 and his annual bonus target under CarMax's Annual Performance-Based Bonus Plan will be 85% of his annual base salary.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿