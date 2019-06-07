CarMax Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting Information

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will report its financial results for the first quarter ending May 31, 2019, before the market opens on June 21, 2019, and it will host a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

Participants on the call will include Bill Nash, president and CEO, and Tom Reedy, executive vice president and CFO. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-298-3261 (or 1-706-679-7457 for international access) and entering the conference ID 9272539. A live audio webcast also will be available at investors.carmax.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at investors.carmax.com through September 24, 2019, or via telephone (for approximately one week) by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (or 1-404-537-3406 for international access) and entering the conference ID 9272539.

June 25, 2019 – CarMax Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The CarMax 2019 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Tuesday, June 25, at the CarMax Home Office, in Richmond, Va., beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the meeting will be available at investors.carmax.com. The webcast replay will be available through July 25, 2019.

About CarMax

CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. CarMax continues to innovate and is currently rolling out an omni-channel experience, providing customers the option to complete transactions entirely from home, in store, or in a seamless combination of both. CarMax has more than 200 stores nationwide, and during the latest fiscal year sold nearly 750,000 used cars and 450,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. With more than 25,000 associates, CarMax is proud to have been recognized for 15 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. For more information, visit www.carmax.com.

