Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’024 -1.5%  SPI 18’035 -1.4%  Dow 49’016 0.0%  DAX 24’823 -0.3%  Euro 0.9177 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’933 -1.0%  Gold 5’583 3.1%  Bitcoin 67’506 -1.2%  Dollar 0.7656 -0.3%  Öl 69.4 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Siemens Energy56635536Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
NVIDIA ohne Nachfolgeplan:Wer folgt auf Lanzeit-CEO Jensen Huang?
Bajaj Mobility-Aktie: Sanierungskurs bringt den Gewinn zurück
BEKB-Aktie: Erlöse schrumpfen in 2025
Deutsche Bank-Aktie stabil: Ziele im abgelaufenen Jahr erreicht
Kein IPO? Star-Investor stellt Mega-Börsengang von SpaceX infrage
Suche...

The Carlyle Group LP Aktie 13816221 / US14309L1026

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.01.2026 07:33:36

Carlyle To Sell Iwasaki Electric To Stanley Electric For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG, CGABL), a Japanese investment firm, on Wednesday said it has agreed to sell Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd., a provider of light sources, to Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (6923.T, STAEF, STAEY), a manufacturer of automotive and electronic components, for undisclosed terms.

The transaction is expected to close by April 2026.

Carlyle acquired Iwasaki in 2023 and worked with management to strengthen the Lighting Solutions and Applied Optics and Environment Solutions businesses.

The company said the initiatives supported Iwasaki's transition from a legacy high-intensity discharge lamp business to LED solutions.

The shift also included moving from a product-centric to a solution-centric model, with Connected Smart Lighting positioned as a key growth driver.

The company said the sale builds on its track record of industrial investments in Japan, adding that it has invested more than 700 billion yen across over 40 Japanese companies since entering the market in 2000.

On Wednesday, Carlyle had closed at $60.54, 0.22 cents higher on the Nasdaq. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 0.25 cents lesser before ending the trade at $60.29.

Stanley Electric is currently trading 0.13% lesser at JPY 3,042 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Nachrichten zu The Carlyle Group LP

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten