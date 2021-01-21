SMI 10’922 -0.2%  SPI 13’557 -0.1%  Dow 31’148 -0.1%  DAX 13’907 -0.1%  Euro 1.0766 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’618 -0.2%  Gold 1’865 -0.3%  Bitcoin 28’226 -10.8%  Dollar 0.8861 -0.4%  Öl 56.0 0.5% 
21.01.2021 18:44:00

Carlson Joins Justice Grown as CFO

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Justice Grown, a multi-state cannabis operator with Corporate Offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, is excited to announce the appointment of Gregg Carlson to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Carlson is an exceptionally experienced financial executive with over 30 years of expertise that will assist the company in achieving their on-going strategic objectives. His experience includes leading company acquisitions and sales transactions, performing public and private company turnarounds, and serving as an international financial advisor to Fortune 500 Executives. "We are extremely excited to bring Gregg on board," says company CEO Darin Carpenter, "His expertise is key to accomplishing Justice Grown's 2021 growth and expansive initiatives and we feel fortunate to have someone of his caliber and experience on our Executive Management Team."

Justice Grown currently holds cultivation, processing and dispensary licenses in eight states including Massachusetts, Missouri, Michigan, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Utah and California. Our company exists to provide safe access to high-quality cannabis products in both the medical and recreational markets.

An expert in strategic and business planning, Mr. Carlson has achieved success for his employers and consulting clients via financial modeling and forecasting, financial restructuring, auditing, reporting, and the establishment of best-in-class business processes and financial controls. He has worked in a variety of industries, including cannabis, and is a published thought leader on subjects relevant to company valuation and financial modeling. 

We do so with a focus on giving back to communities where we do business via social justice initiatives and community service via the Justice Serves program.

Founded in 2014, Justice Grown is a privately held company established by Chicago's Loevy & Loevy firm, an organization with an extensive history of social justice defense and improvement initiatives.

Website: www.JusticeGrown.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlson-joins-justice-grown-as-cfo-301212746.html

SOURCE Justice Grown

pagehit